Click here to read the full article. By signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has landed one of the most lucrative free agent contracts in the post-lockout period. He’s also potentially leaving millions of dollars on the “post tax” table. No matter which team had signed Freeman, or which state he resides in over the next six years, he’ll pay the highest federal income tax rate (37%) on the portion of his income that, assuming he and his wife Chelsea Freeman file jointly, exceeds $647,850. He will also pay federal...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO