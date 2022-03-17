ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alison Hammond cuts a glamorous figure in animal print dress at star-studded fundraising event

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Alison Hammond led the way at Action for Children's The Ultimate News Quiz 2022 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London on Thursday night.

The This Morning host, 47, wore a glamorous animal print dress for the evening after filling in for COVID stricken Holly Willoughby earlier that day.

She opted for a comfortable pair of black trainers and wore lashings of make-up to highlight her features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lVjA_0eiW2vu300
Star quality: Alison Hammond, 47, led the way in an animal print dress at Action for Children's The Ultimate News Quiz 2022 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London on Thursday night

Former Big Brother housemate Alison was joined by television presenter Sian Williams, 57, who ensured she caught the eye in a bright red dress with a plunging neckline.

The former BBC Breakfast host opted for a pair of brown heels and graciously posed with her leg out in front after arriving at the event.

Meanwhile, newsreader and documentary maker Emily Maitlis, 51, cut a casual figure in a pair of blue denim jeans and a red top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzviM_0eiW2vu300
Strike a pose: This Morning host Alison, 47, confidently posed with her hand on her hip after arriving at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHVSD_0eiW2vu300
In style: Former Big Brother housemate Alison was joined by television presenter Sian Williams, 57, who ensured she caught the eye in a bright red dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htA8E_0eiW2vu300
Glitterati: The former BBC Breakfast host flashed a winning smile and graciously posed after arriving at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWYmQ_0eiW2vu300
Stepping out: Newsreader Emily Maitlis, 51, cut a casual figure in denim jeans and a red top while Loose Women star Jane Moore, 59, wore a long black winter coat with a faux fur trim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pb7EE_0eiW2vu300

She wore a black coat and opted for a pair of high-heeled boots in the same colour.

Loose Women star Jane Moore, 59, wore a long black winter coat with a faux fur trim and a pair of three-quarter length jeans in the same colour.

She wore a navy blue polo shirt and a comfortable pair of flat shoes and carried a handbag with her to complete her look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPux5_0eiW2vu300
All stars: They were joined by Vanessa Feltz, 60, who opted for a black and white floral print midi dress which she teamed with a pair of black boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSGuU_0eiW2vu300
Fashionista: Kay Burley was on good spirits as she wore a leopard print blouse which she teamed with some black jeans and a pair of edgy boots with silver studs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGlRO_0eiW2vu300
Looking back: She was seen posing alongside Rhondda MP Chris Bryant, 62, who accused Kay of being 'a bit dim' during an on-air bust-up on Sky News in 2010

They were joined by Vanessa Feltz, 60, who opted for a black and white floral print midi dress which she teamed with a pair of black boots.

She went for a glamorous look with her make up and smiled broadly as she arrived.

Kay Burley was on good spirits as she wore a leopard print blouse which she teamed with some black jeans and a pair of edgy boots with silver studs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0com0I_0eiW2vu300
Feeling blue? ITV meteorologist Laura Tobin, 40, looked stylish in a black blazer and matching leggings which she teamed with a pair of heels in the same shade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46S7ON_0eiW2vu300
Looking good: Nick Robinson cut a dapper figure in a smart shirt and charcoal grey blazer for the evning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z06sm_0eiW2vu300
Expressive: Artist Grayson Perry (right) and his wife Philippa showed off their unique sense of style at the bash

She was seen posing alongside Rhondda MP Chris Bryant, 62, who accused Kay of being 'a bit dim' during an on-air bust-up on Sky News in 2010.

ITV meteorologist Laura Tobin, 40, looked stylish in a black blazer and matching leggings which she teamed with a pair of heels in the same shade.

She added a splash of colour to her get-up by wearing a blue top and posed with her hand on her hip at the bash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLauX_0eiW2vu300
Keeping it casual: Ben Brown (left) and Richard Osman (right) both wore shirts with smart-casual jackets and jeans for their night out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ckgc_0eiW2vu300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pwa0H_0eiW2vu300
Cheeky chap: Bobby Seagull, who recently starred in The Real Dirty Dancing, looked cheerful as he arrived
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQdxR_0eiW2vu300
Good pals: (Left-right) Martha Kearney, Charlene White and Jon Sopel stood arm-in-arm as they arrived

Hello Magazine

Alison Hammond breaks down in tears during emotional This Morning phone-in

Alison Hammond broke down in tears during an emotional phone-in segment on Friday's episode of This Morning. The presenter, who appeared on the programme alongside Dermot O'Leary, was chatting to a guest who had phoned in regarding their worries about their daughter's eating habits when she burst into tears while opening up about her own health.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

This Morning's Alison Hammond unveils chic new kitchen – see epic transformation

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has unveiled a chic new kitchen at her Birmingham home she shares with her son Aiden. The star uploaded a TikTok video of the before and after of her cooking space, and her finished result looks amazing! Before the transformation, Alison had a plain wall in her open-plan kitchen-diner and after the upgrade, the space was filled with a built-in cabinet – an addition worthy of an A-lister's crib!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
