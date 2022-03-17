ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead after shooting in southeast Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin Thursday evening where one man died.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 6500 block of Porter Street. That’s off Montopolis Drive. Officers got the call about the shooting at 5:25 p.m.

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found next to a motorcycle, police said. First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.

Police said one person of interest is being detained at the moment. Detectives believe they live in the area.

Investigators are also speaking with witnesses, neighbors and the family of the victim. Officers are trying to piece together what led up to the shooting.

MAP: Where have Austin’s homicides occurred in 2022?

APD said there’s no threat to the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

