DETROIT -- Sebastian Rivera’s pursuit of a national championship has come to a stunning end. The Rutgers 141-pounder and 3-seed was upset by Pitt’s sixth-seeded Cole Matthews in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Championships, suffering a 7-5 loss Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Rivera will now need to win a consolation bout in the evening session to clinch on-mat All-America honors for the fourth time in his career; he can still wrestle back for third place. Rivera will face South Dakota State’s Clay Carlson, the 7-seed, in the blood round.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO