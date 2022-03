Despite being the butt of a lot of Super Bowl jokes, the Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year deal worth $4 million per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Apple returns to the Bengals in the midst of a very competitive free agent cornerback market, where players like JC Jackson and Carlton Davis are leading the pack. Apple, who gave up the game-winning touchdown catch in Super Bowl to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, comes back to the Bengals amid criticism last year after initiating “Twitter beef” with a number of opponents from the 2021 season. The most notable of the bunch being Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

