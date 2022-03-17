ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Drug overdose deaths spike in South Dakota

By Angela Kennecke
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12u0r9_0eiW0FCT00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States, as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids flood the drug supply. However, overdose deaths from methamphetamine and other psychostimulants are up by 40 percent over the previous year.

An estimated 105,752 people died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to new data out this week from the CDC. Two-thirds of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, with fentanyl as the most prevalent.

S.D. woman granted parole in 40-year-old cold case of baby’s death

The CDC first reported that overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 annually in data through April 2021. This latest data through October of 2021 is a 16 percent increase over the previous year.

South Dakota had a 27 percent increase in overdose deaths from the previous year, with an estimated 95 people in the state dying from overdose.

Minnesota had a 28 percent increase in overdose deaths, while Nebraska, Iowa, and North Dakota all saw increases of approximately five percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YMTc_0eiW0FCT00
South Dakota Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh8zN_0eiW0FCT00
    Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DD0q0_0eiW0FCT00
    Minnesota Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDNB0_0eiW0FCT00
    Iowa Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVoa4_0eiW0FCT00
    Nebraska Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eu8Fp_0eiW0FCT00
    North Dakota Percent Change in Predicted 12 Month-ending Count of Drug Overdose Deaths, by Jurisdiction: October 2020 to October 2021

Only New Hampshire, Hawaii, Delaware and Wyoming saw a decline in overdose deaths.

According to health officials, the stimulants seen in overdoses often include those laced with fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
State
North Dakota State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Cdc#Minnesota Percent Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCAU 9 News

Iowa man out of hospital after losing wife, home in tornado

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Tom Lloyd has finally been released from the hospital after suffering injuries from the tornado in Winterset. “My uncle is a survivor. Plain and simple,” said Stefanie Craig, Tom Lloyd’s niece. Lloyd lost his wife, Cecilia, of 29 years along with his two dogs. His home completely ripped apart from […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy