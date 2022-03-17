Indiana Governor limits e-learning days
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb officially signed House Bill 1093 into law this week. The law limits the number of E-learning days a public school can use to...www.wfft.com
Thank you…. Every time there was more than 1/2 inch of snow it turned into a e learning day…. Very hard when both parents work…
that's actually good news for a change . there has been way to many e learning days causing stress at home . work and become a teacher at the same time .
thank goodness!! I have a autistic 9 year old and he just doesn't learn through e-learning it's a battle every time they call a e-learning day I don't mind helping him learning but it's hard when he doesn't comprehend what he is doing through the iPad he does so much better when he is in school he can focus more and get the help and therapies he needs which I just can not provide for him at home in the same way no matter how hard I try so this is the blessing in my opinion 🙏
