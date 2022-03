Todd Golden took San Francisco to the NCAA Tournament this year, something Dons have not done in quite a while. One day after their exit, falling in a tough overtime battle to Murray State, Golden has accepted the job as new Florida basketball Head Coach. Golden is one of the young up-and-comers in the college coaching ranks and will not get his shot at a Power Five school. Florida is one of the better jobs in the country that’s not on the blue blood level. Billy Donovan proved you can win at the school but Mike White was never able to really sustain any kind of success is replacing Donovan.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO