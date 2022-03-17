ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Tenants of neglected Fresno trailer park fear future

By Mederios Babb
 1 day ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Residents of a historically neglected Fresno Mobile Home Park fear that a new owner might push them out.

For the past year, our station has investigated the Trails End Mobile Home Park and uncovered health code violations, safety concerns, and a wrongful death lawsuit.

That investigation led to the city taking over jurisdiction and promising to help residents but some residents don’t want a new owner to take over but want to buy it themselves.

“We are scared to death of them taking over,” said Tenant Patsy Rajskup.

Rajskup has lived at Trails End Mobile Home Park for 32 years. She pays $285 for rent each month for the lot and owns her own trailer.

“Low rent,” said Rajskup. “That is why I stayed in this park is because of the low rent.”

Leslie Wright moved into Trails End 22 years ago because she felt it was a safe environment. Now, she said her grandchildren aren’t allowed to come to visit the park due to neglect and safety concerns.

“Now if we hear sirens we are all freaking out,” said Wright.

Last year, two fires at the Trails End Mobile Home Park destroyed five mobile homes and took the life of Ronald Richardson.

Our station’s investigation led to the city taking over the jurisdiction of all mobile home parks in the City of Fresno. The city took the owner to court, the judge appointed a third party to clean up the park and improvements began.

Now that the third party is recommending the current owner sell the mobile home park to Harmony Communities but residents are pushing back.

“We are going to make sure it doesn’t,” said Tenant Lori Masters.

Attorney Mariah Thompson represents about a dozen residents who are against the sale. She claims that Harmony has a record of steep rent increases and strict tenant rules.

In 2019, Thompson represented residents at Shady Lake Mobile Home Park in Fresno County after Harmony took over.

“Their rent went up more than 75% in three years,” said Thompson.

The state does have rent protection but it doesn’t apply to mobile home parks. The situation at Shady Lakes was so concerning for Supervisor Brian Pacheco that he brought forward a rent control bill for the county.

“I felt that they were being held captive and being disadvantaged farmworkers I felt like something needed to be done for them,” said Pacheco.

Pacheco said since then he was notified that the owner of Shady Lakes and the residents have come to an agreement to run the park through a cooperative, which allows the tenants to run the park themselves through a board.

Thompson said that some tenants at Trails End want to run the park too. They would need to get funding and get a majority vote from all current tenants.

The third-party that is recommending Harmony Communities said the company has a proven track record, owns 55 mobile home parks, and will pour $300,000 into improving Trails End Mobile Home Park.

“Harmony has a good reputation as a property management company and so I think we are on the track to a happy ending,” said Receiver Mark Adams.

The city does have a rent control ordinance and the decision on the sale will take place in court on March 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

