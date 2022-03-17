ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Prescott girl has high hopes for spelling bee

By Steve Irvin
ABC 15 News
 1 day ago

PRESCOTT — At age 11, Aliyah Alpert is already a veteran of the Arizona Spelling Bee. She has been competing since the age of 6, spelling words like "edelweiss" and "duplicitous" by the age of 8. She still remembers her first competition. "I entered a homeschool spelling bee,...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

LSUS to host 2022 NWLA Regional Spelling Bee

SHREVEPORT, La. - The best of the best young spellers in northwest Louisiana will go head-to-head on Saturday, March 5, in the 2022 Regional Spelling Bee. LSU-Shreveport and KTBS/KPXJ CW 21 are once again sponsoring this year's event which will be held in University Center Theater at LSUS beginning at 9:30 a.m. The winner will then compete in the nationally televised Scripps National Spelling Bee which will be held June 1 and 2 in Washington, D.C.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Victoria Advocate

Regional spelling bee victor wins in last year of eligibility

For 22 rounds, 103 words and an over an hour of competition, 12 co-champions from across the Crossroads competed for the right to go to the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C. When the dust settled, Cole Moore, 14, from Cuero Junior High School came out on top. Cole, for...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Education
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Prescott, AZ
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Government
KTBS

2022 NWLA Spelling bee champion crowned

SHREVEPORT, La. - Some of the best young spellers in northwest Louisiana went head-to-head Saturday in the 2022 Regional Spelling Bee. LSU-Shreveport, KTBS and KPXJ-CW 21 once again sponsored this year's event featuring 24 students from second through eighth grades. It was a battle that came down to Kyle Chowripp,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Hopes#Edelweiss
Alt 101.5

Spell Yeah! Missoula Student Headed to National Spelling Bee

A big ol' pat on the back goes out to one Missoula eighth-grader for her performance over the weekend at the Treasure State Spelling Bee. And I must say, I know exactly how she feels! Well, maybe "exactly" isn't the word to compare the winner of the entire state's spelling bee with my selection as the second alternate for sixth-graders at my school spelling bee back in the day. But my mom was quick to proclaim her baby boy was a genius. So I can imagine that it's probably close to the same amount of pressure that Ellette Whitcomb will feel as she moves on to the national level of competition after her win at the state level.
MISSOULA, MT
ABC 15 News

Texas developer buys 5,000 acres for proposed Peoria master-planned community

PEORIA, AZ — Austin-based Castle Hill Partners made its Valley debut with the $106.58 million purchase of more than 5,200 acres in Peoria near Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s $12 billion plant under construction in north Phoenix. Originally planned as a master-planned community called Saddleback Heights back in the 1990s,...
PEORIA, AZ
cbs19news

Six ACPS students competing in Regional Spelling Bee

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are six Albemarle County Public Schools students who will be competing in the Daily Progress/News Virginian Regional Spelling Bee over the weekend. The spelling bee will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Albemarle High School auditorium. The competition includes champion...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
5NEWS

Bentonville Haas Hall student wins Arkansas State Spelling Bee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 12-year-old Bentonville Haas Hall student has won this year’s Arkansas State Spelling Bee. Aditi Shashidhara won the contest on Saturday after correctly spelling the word strophic, which means using the same music for successive stanzas. The win means that Shashidhara, a Haas Hall...
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC 15 News

Goodwill breaks ground on first adult education center in Arizona

PHOENIX — With Governor Doug Ducey on hand, Goodwill broke ground Tuesday on its first EXCEL education center in Arizona. EXCEL is a tuition-free academy designed to help adult learners get their high school diplomas. Across the state, more than 700,000 people did not graduate from high school or...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Device uses eye movement to help non-verbal children communicate

LOS ANGELES — New technology is helping non-verbal students communicate. San Bernadino County Schools in California recently received a grant to buy the Tobii Dynavox Eye Gaze Machine. “This equipment just motivates everybody to keep working on individual students and how we can best connect with them so that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC 15 News

Redemption Psychiatry opens a NEW Valley location

Redemption Psychiatry is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. We are a group of psychiatric professionals dedicated to providing quality care for children, adolescents, and adults in Arizona. We recognize the overwhelming need for quality mental health care, especially in the rapidly expanding suburban cities throughout the Valley of the Sun. We are prepared to meet the challenge of caring for our communities with skill and compassion. Our goal is to redeem our profession from the preconceptions and misrepresentations of mental health in our society. The stigma of mental health can only be eliminated when professionals are willing to stand up for their patients and lead by example. At Redemption Psychiatry we are soaring above expectations.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Community Connection with Susan Casper features Arizona Art Alliance and the healing power of art

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Susan* was one of the early participants in the AAG Community Outreach Art Classes for Veterans sponsored by the Arizona Art Alliance. She was angry, closed-off, she did not want to interact with others, she did not want help, she did not want to sit next to anyone and was easily annoyed by other people. The classroom was set up in such a way that she was able to be by herself, yet still part of the group. A volunteer made sure she had the space she required to feel comfortable and safe. The art lesson that day was about how to draw basic geometric forms as a foundation for more advanced work. At the end of the class, when it came time to share, she was pleased with her drawing. After she left we weren't sure whether or not she would return. She did come back. And she kept coming back. Each time her demeaner softened. She would greet other veterans and volunteers with a smile. As her artwork improved over time, so too did her confidence. And she became more friendly and open about herself and her goals. She shared the story of the trauma she suffered. Although it was years ago, she was still suffering the effects from it and actively working through it. For her, attending the classes and making art in between classes was one of the ways she was working through it.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy