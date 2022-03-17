Prescott girl has high hopes for spelling bee

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Susan* was one of the early participants in the AAG Community Outreach Art Classes for Veterans sponsored by the Arizona Art Alliance. She was angry, closed-off, she did not want to interact with others, she did not want help, she did not want to sit next to anyone and was easily annoyed by other people. The classroom was set up in such a way that she was able to be by herself, yet still part of the group. A volunteer made sure she had the space she required to feel comfortable and safe. The art lesson that day was about how to draw basic geometric forms as a foundation for more advanced work. At the end of the class, when it came time to share, she was pleased with her drawing. After she left we weren't sure whether or not she would return. She did come back. And she kept coming back. Each time her demeaner softened. She would greet other veterans and volunteers with a smile. As her artwork improved over time, so too did her confidence. And she became more friendly and open about herself and her goals. She shared the story of the trauma she suffered. Although it was years ago, she was still suffering the effects from it and actively working through it. For her, attending the classes and making art in between classes was one of the ways she was working through it.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO