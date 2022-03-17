Jazz's Danuel House: To remain out Friday

Kevin Durant is one of the most vocal players when it comes to dealing with heckling fans. Durant was considered one of the NBA's most hated players when he left the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors and received a fair degree of fan backlash. Since then, Durant made it a common practice to respond to heckling fans, both online and on the court.
The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
Russell Westbrook had a horrible night against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Lakers star has struggled to find his touch this season, earning a lot of criticism for his performances during the campaign. Against the T-Wolves, Russ didn't have the best game, just like the rest of...
Over the years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has gained a new backup ahead of every season. A few years ago, Al Horford, Kyle O'Quinn, and Norvel Pelle shared the duty of filling in when Embiid was off the court. Last season, the Sixers added Dwight Howard to the roster...
The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Louisville has scheduled a press conference for Friday morning to announce former Cardinals standout Kenny Payne as the school's next men's basketball coach, a source confirmed to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish on Thursday. The board must approve the hire, but a source said that's considered a formality at this point.
Here at DallasBasketball.com, we cover the Dallas Mavericks extensively from every angle, but we also like to inform our readers on what’s happening around the NBA at large as well. After all, you never know when another team’s rumors could potentially affect the Mavs going forward. With our...
Joel Embiid might be one of the best players in the league right now, but his journey in the NBA hasn't been easy. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar missed the first two seasons due to a foot injury. Although Embiid returned to the lineup in his third season, he only managed...
Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
The NBA season is almost over, and we have seen countless amazing performances by the best players in the league. We have also seen dominant teams perform at a high level consistently, while other teams have faltered into obscurity. But perhaps the biggest story throughout the season, on the players' level, has been the MVP race. We are seeing some elite superstars perform at an unbelievably high level, and it is time to uncover the updated MVP power rankings.
Utah Jazz shooting guard Trent Forrest (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Forrest also missed the previous two games. Danuel House (knee) will join Forrest on the shelf after starting last contest, so look for Rudy Gay or Nickeil Alexander-Walker to fill the void in the starting lineup.
Butler (ankle) is out Friday against the Thunder, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. Butler rolled his ankle in Tuesday's game against the Pistons and failed to practice Thursday. Caleb Martin and Max Strus should be in line for increased playing time against Oklahoma City.
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Duarte will sit after Indiana's rookie was ruled inactive with a toe injury. Expect Terry Taylor to play more minutes in a great spot against a Houston unit ranked last in defensive rating. Taylor's...
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nnaji will miss his fifth straight game with bilateral knee soreness. Expect JaMychal Green to see more minutes off the bench against a Cleveland unit ranked fourth in defensive rating. Green's projection includes 7.3...
The New Orleans Pelicans are scoreboard watching. Wednesday was a good night for them — mostly. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers — two teams who are sandwiching the 10th-place Pelicans in the standings — got beaten badly. However, the 11th-place San Antonio Spurs...
Saddiq Bey scored 21 of his career-high 51 points in the first quarter, Marvin Bagley III contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons ended a four-game losing streak with a 134-120 win over the host Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Bey made 17 of 27 shots, including...
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday night. The Clippers have been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard the entirety of the season as he continues to rehab from a torn right ACL. As the star gets closer and closer to his highly anticipated return, it leads to one to wonder: Is Leonard playing vs. the Jazz?
