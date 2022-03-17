Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Out again Friday

Kevin Durant is one of the most vocal players when it comes to dealing with heckling fans. Durant was considered one of the NBA's most hated players when he left the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors and received a fair degree of fan backlash. Since then, Durant made it a common practice to respond to heckling fans, both online and on the court.
Over the years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has gained a new backup ahead of every season. A few years ago, Al Horford, Kyle O'Quinn, and Norvel Pelle shared the duty of filling in when Embiid was off the court. Last season, the Sixers added Dwight Howard to the roster...
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
Besieged Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is being subjected to further mental abuse as he was openly mocked by NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns after he shot an airball. Towns, the boyfriend of socialite superstar and Instagram influencer Jordyn Woods, had a hilarious response when Westbrook attempted a 3-point...
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns just made a statement on Monday night after dropping a career-high 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs. KAT was unstoppable as he led the Wolves to a 149-139 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson caught wind of Towns’...
Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
Here at DallasBasketball.com, we cover the Dallas Mavericks extensively from every angle, but we also like to inform our readers on what’s happening around the NBA at large as well. After all, you never know when another team’s rumors could potentially affect the Mavs going forward. With our...
There has been a lot of speculation about what the New York Knicks could do this NBA offseason. While some big changes are expected to occur, they will almost certainly all come on the roster as head coach Tom Thibodeau will more than likely be back for his third season with the team.
Forrest (wrist) is out Wednesday against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Forrest will be unavailable for a third straight game as he continues to deal with a wrist injury. Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gay and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should see increased run against Chicago.
Forrest (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Forrest has missed three consecutive games due to a right wrist sprain, but the Jazz could certainly use him Friday if he's able to go with Donovan Mitchell (calf), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) already ruled out. If Forrest remains sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rudy Gay will likely see increased minutes against the Clippers.
The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
Collins (finger) has been ruled out of Friday's game against Memphis, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. This will be the fourth straight absence for Collins, who continues to battle a sprained finger on his right hand. Collins previously missed time with a foot injury, so Friday will mark his 11th absence in the last 15 contests.
Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
Butler (ankle) is out Friday against the Thunder, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. Butler rolled his ankle in Tuesday's game against the Pistons and failed to practice Thursday. Caleb Martin and Max Strus should be in line for increased playing time against Oklahoma City.
Rakell (upper body) will not play Friday against Florida, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports. Rakell will miss his third straight game with the injury. Without a timetable for a return, he should be considered day-to-day for now, with another update coming once he's able to resume game action.
Alexander-Walker is starting Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Alexander-Walker totaled 16 points, four rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's win over Chicago, and he'll start for the shorthanded Jazz on Friday. Jordan Clarkson should also see plenty of playing time against the Clippers.
INDIANAPOLIS — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled without All-Star Ja Morant, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-102. De’Anthony Melton added 18 points while Morant sat out with back soreness. The Grizzlies made the decision to hold him out after he went through pregame warmups. It was […]
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday night. The Clippers have been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard the entirety of the season as he continues to rehab from a torn right ACL. As the star gets closer and closer to his highly anticipated return, it leads to one to wonder: Is Leonard playing vs. the Jazz?
