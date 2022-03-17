ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Out again Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bogdanovic (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Eric...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Joel Embiid is Excited for DeAndre Jordan’s Fresh Start With Sixers

Over the years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has gained a new backup ahead of every season. A few years ago, Al Horford, Kyle O'Quinn, and Norvel Pelle shared the duty of filling in when Embiid was off the court. Last season, the Sixers added Dwight Howard to the roster...
JOEL EMBIID
rolling out

Karl-Anthony Towns taunts Russell Westbrook for shooting airball (video)

Besieged Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is being subjected to further mental abuse as he was openly mocked by NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns after he shot an airball. Towns, the boyfriend of socialite superstar and Instagram influencer Jordyn Woods, had a hilarious response when Westbrook attempted a 3-point...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danuel House
Person
Trent Forrest
Person
Rudy Gay
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Jazz Era Coming to an End?

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we cover the Dallas Mavericks extensively from every angle, but we also like to inform our readers on what’s happening around the NBA at large as well. After all, you never know when another team’s rumors could potentially affect the Mavs going forward. With our...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Clippers#The Salt Lake Tribune
CBS Sports

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Ruled out Wednesday

Forrest (wrist) is out Wednesday against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Forrest will be unavailable for a third straight game as he continues to deal with a wrist injury. Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gay and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should see increased run against Chicago.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Questionable for Friday

Forrest (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Forrest has missed three consecutive games due to a right wrist sprain, but the Jazz could certainly use him Friday if he's able to go with Donovan Mitchell (calf), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) already ruled out. If Forrest remains sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rudy Gay will likely see increased minutes against the Clippers.
NBA
NBC Sports

Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers-Cavs matchup

The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Jalen Suggs: Out again Thursday

Suggs (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Suggs will miss a second straight game due to a right ankle bone bruise. R.J. Hampton is likely to draw another start.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Out Friday

Williams (knee) is out Friday against the Heat. Williams last played on Valentine's Day and has since been out due to a left ankle sprain. The Thunder are presumably in no rush to get him back.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out again Friday

Collins (finger) has been ruled out of Friday's game against Memphis, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. This will be the fourth straight absence for Collins, who continues to battle a sprained finger on his right hand. Collins previously missed time with a foot injury, so Friday will mark his 11th absence in the last 15 contests.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Friday

Butler (ankle) is out Friday against the Thunder, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. Butler rolled his ankle in Tuesday's game against the Pistons and failed to practice Thursday. Caleb Martin and Max Strus should be in line for increased playing time against Oklahoma City.
NBA
CBS Sports

Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Out again Friday

Rakell (upper body) will not play Friday against Florida, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports. Rakell will miss his third straight game with the injury. Without a timetable for a return, he should be considered day-to-day for now, with another update coming once he's able to resume game action.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Jazz's Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Draws start Friday

Alexander-Walker is starting Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Alexander-Walker totaled 16 points, four rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's win over Chicago, and he'll start for the shorthanded Jazz on Friday. Jordan Clarkson should also see plenty of playing time against the Clippers.
NBA
WREG

No Morant, no problem for Grizzlies in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled without All-Star Ja Morant, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-102. De’Anthony Melton added 18 points while Morant sat out with back soreness. The Grizzlies made the decision to hold him out after he went through pregame warmups. It was […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

Is Clippers star Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday night. The Clippers have been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard the entirety of the season as he continues to rehab from a torn right ACL. As the star gets closer and closer to his highly anticipated return, it leads to one to wonder: Is Leonard playing vs. the Jazz?
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy