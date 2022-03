Draymond Green and Steph Curry are often on the same page on the court, but not when it comes to their college basketball rooting interests. Green is a proud, outspoken Michigan State alum while Curry is etched in Davidson lore. As fate would have it, the Spartans and Wildcats are the No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchup in the West Region of the men’s NCAA Tournament and Green has already announced a bet with Curry ahead of Friday’s matchup.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO