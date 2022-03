Corvette Racing fans and the motorsports community have banded together to raise over $18,000 to fund a beloved team member’s cancer treatment. David James, who has been an integral part of Corvette Racing for more than twenty years, was recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing intensive radiation therapy. DJ, as he’s known in the Corvette Racing garage, is still working full-time with the team, but is facing rapidly mounting medical bills as his critically important treatment continues.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO