PHOENIX — The State Bar of Arizona is now investigating the nearly 200 cases that have been dropped by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The office said they failed to file charges on the misdemeanor cases from 2020 before the statute of limitations expired. Now, people who were accused of things like driving drunk, domestic violence and criminal trespassing will not be charged at all.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO