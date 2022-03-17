ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man sentenced in 2020 homicide

By Stephanie Nutt
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been sentenced for his involvement in a homicide that happened in 2020.

(Courtesy: Kansas Dept. of Corrections)

According to the Sedgwick County’s District Attorney’s Office, Donovan Harrington has been sentenced to 249 months in prison after being found guilty for the murder of Miguel Tapia.

Harrington was sentenced by a judge in Sedgwick County district court after a jury found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting in Leon

The deadly shooting took place in the 600 block of S. Armour in Wichita on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

According to Wichita police, upon arrival they found, at the time, 27-year-old Miguel Tapia lying in the street outside of a gray Nissan Pathfinder. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to Wichita police.

An investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed that Tapia was driving the Pathfinder with Harrington and two women when an argument broke out and he was shot. Harrington and the two women ran from the car and flagged down another driver, who was unknown, to get a ride.

3 ex-Sedgwick County jail deputies charged in steroids case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three former Sedgwick County jail deputies are among four people charged with felonies involving the use of steroids. The Wichita Eagle reports the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced in February 2020 that eight deputies were suspended without pay after being suspected of using steroids and selling the drug to each other. […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
