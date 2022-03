WASHINGTON — On a frigid morning in February, Jason Fuentes found himself in a hole. It was just after 10 a.m., and his New York Giants sweatshirt was already crusted in a layer of dirt and mud. That hole sat in the middle of a front lawn on Lawrence Street, N.E. in the district. By his feet, a tool called a "bullet," akin to a jackhammer, was roaring as it paved a tunnel from this hole to another one on the sidewalk.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO