For the entirety of 2021, WarnerMedia released all of their movies both in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on the same day, meaning that if you woke up on Friday and wanted to watch The Matrix Resurrections at home and didn't want to go to a theater you could. That practice stopped in 2022 however and the studio's first major release of the year, The Batman, is their first major theatrical exclusive since Christopher Nolan's Tenet in August of 2020. With all that in mind that means The Batman is not currently streaming on HBO Max, but there is a ticking clock of when it will be available, and it's sooner than you think.

