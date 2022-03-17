Television

Whether you're a diehard fan of Food Network or you watch cooking shows to kill time, you've more than likely heard Rachael Ray's name tossed around. For over two decades, Ray has been synonymous with easy-to-cook meals, countless cookbooks and culinary magazines, and, of course, the show that bares her namesake. Ray has appeared on Oprah Winfrey's talk show, boasts a Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment for "The Racheal Ray Show," and has even established Yum-O!, a nonprofit organization for helping families in need (via Biography). Suffice to say, she has quite the credentials.
