ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Packers trade five-time Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams to Raiders

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MJIe_0eiVvpBS00
Davante Adams is heading to the Raiders in a blockbuster deal. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the deal will net the Packers "two prime 2022 picks," and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Adams will sign a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders following the trade. Rapoport notes that Adams' new deal makes him the highest-paid wideout in the league.

Adams, 29, will reunite with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr about a decade after the duo put up huge numbers together at Fresno State. In two seasons with Carr, Adams caught 38 touchdown passes and racked up more than 3,000 receiving yards.

In eight seasons with the Packers, Adams caught 669 passes for 8,121 yards with 73 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the last five seasons and was a First-Team All-Pro in the last two years. Earlier this offseason, Green Bay used the franchise tag to retain Adams, but he reportedly informed the team that he had no interest in playing the 2022 season under the tag.

Adams' demand for a premium extension put the Packers in a bind, especially after the team signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a three-year, $150.6 million contract extension earlier in March. Instead, Adams will get a contract from the Raiders that makes him the highest=paid receiver in NFL history.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Seahawks agree to two-year, $20 million contract with Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu

Nwosu was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and set career-highs in tackles (40), quarterback hits (17), sacks (5.0) and passes defended (four) among other categories during the 2021 campaign. Los Angeles reportedly traded for six-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack last week -- a fellow outside linebacker -- while the Seahawks released six-time All-Pro inside linebacker Bobby Wagner last week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians has two-word reaction to Tom Brady return

We do not know how much the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew about Tom Brady’s impending return to action, but coach Bruce Arians was certainly enthused about the prospect. Arians texted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport with a two-word response upon learning of Brady’s return: “Total excitement.”. Arians’...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams reportedly working on re-signing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller

After seeing defensive end Randy Gregory pull a switcheroo and decide to go to the Denver Broncos, it was reported on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys were "doing due diligence" on future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller. However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and NFL Network, Miller could very well end up staying with the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers#Espn#Nfl Network#Fresno State
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams gives Green Bay Packers two choices

When the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, there was optimism that this would pave the way for a deal for his favorite wide receiver target: Davante Adams. Several days in, it appears that the positivity was misguided. Adams is coming off a year...
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns’ Baker Mayfield reveals one team as desired trade destination

Baker Mayfield is done with the Cleveland Browns. After a rocky year that saw numerous players on the roster take very public stances against the starting quarterback, front office execs decided it was time to move on. This past week, the Browns made a serious push to acquire Deshaun Watson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy