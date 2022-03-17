Report: Packers trade five-time Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams to Raiders

Davante Adams is heading to the Raiders in a blockbuster deal. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the deal will net the Packers "two prime 2022 picks," and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Adams will sign a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders following the trade. Rapoport notes that Adams' new deal makes him the highest-paid wideout in the league.

Adams, 29, will reunite with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr about a decade after the duo put up huge numbers together at Fresno State. In two seasons with Carr, Adams caught 38 touchdown passes and racked up more than 3,000 receiving yards.

In eight seasons with the Packers, Adams caught 669 passes for 8,121 yards with 73 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the last five seasons and was a First-Team All-Pro in the last two years. Earlier this offseason, Green Bay used the franchise tag to retain Adams, but he reportedly informed the team that he had no interest in playing the 2022 season under the tag.

Adams' demand for a premium extension put the Packers in a bind, especially after the team signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a three-year, $150.6 million contract extension earlier in March. Instead, Adams will get a contract from the Raiders that makes him the highest=paid receiver in NFL history.