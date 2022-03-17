ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Warne's son Jackson to pay tribute to his late father by tossing the coin before the cricket star's beloved St Kilda plays its first match of the AFL season against Collingwood

By A. James Daily Mail Australia
 1 day ago

Shane Warne's son Jackson will toss the coin before St Kilda's first match of the AFL season on Friday night against Collingwood, honouring his late father who was a former Saints junior player and lifelong fan.

Shane, who died suddenly at 52 in Thailand on March 4 of a suspected heart attack, played under-19s with the Saints before dedicating himself to cricket, and was a fanatical supporter of the club.

The club invited Jackson, 23 to join their tribute to Shane at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, celebrating his links to the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuVPu_0eiVveih00
Tribute: Shane Warne's son Jackson to pay tribute to his late father by tossing the coin before the cricket star's beloved AFL team St Kilda's first match of the season against Collingwood

As the Saints prepare for their clash against the Pies, the players will wear Shane's old number 23 on their warm-up tops and don black armbands during the match.

During half-time there will be video presentation in homage to Shane.

'It's a privilege to be able to represent Shane on-field,' said St Kilda captain Jack Steele. 'I hope we do him proud.'

The turf at Friday's game - which is already sold out - will also be used to carry a further celebration of Shane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EZJ8_0eiVveih00
The club invited Jackson, 23 to join their tribute to Shane at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, celebrating the cricket star's devotion to the team he once played for as a junior 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwVcB_0eiVveih00
Devoted fan: Shane - seen here in a charity match in 2012 - was a life-long Saints supporter and once played for the team as a junior 

St Kilda will paint '23' and '708' on the grass - the latter number being Warne's total test wickets.

Playing reserves and under-19s for the Saints, Shane was regarded as a skilful player but lacked the height, speed or stamina required to make it at league level.

A true fan, Shane attended St Kilda games whenever he could and made sure he caught up with matches even on his many overseas jaunts.

Two of his closest mates, Aaron Hamill and Steven Baker, were St Kilda stars in the 2000s.

Meanwhile, Jackson penned a touching tribute to his dad to social media recently.

'Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same,' he wrote.

'But I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. You just wanted me to be happy, that's it.

'So that's what I'm going to do, try and be happy. I am going to miss you so much Dad and you were truly the best father and mate anyone could've asked for.'

Shane was found unresponsive in his villa on Koh Samui in Thailand at about 5.15pm on Friday, March 4, and was later pronounced dead. He was 52.

An autopsy showed the legendary 'Spin King' died of natural causes, with a heart attack believed to be the cause of death.

He is set to be farewelled in a state memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30, with a private funeral expected to take place on March 20.

The cricketer's body was flown from Thailand to Australia last Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snGET_0eiVveih00
Shane Warne's children Jackson, Brooke and Summer joined their mother Simone Callahan at the cricket champs statue - now a memorial - at the MCG this week





