A man who fled from police at a high rate of speed, crashed into a gazebo and then drove into the Fox River near Fox River Grove has been sentenced to prison. Jarrail R. Ford-Gresham, 32, of the 2400 block of Creekbend Road in Schaumburg, was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, criminal damage to property, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and three counts of driving under the influence.

FOX RIVER GROVE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO