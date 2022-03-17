ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

30 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz

WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAction 2 News pulls back the curtain as we look at 69 years broadcasting to Northeast Wisconsin. ThedaCare working on...

www.wbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

Bars are happy to be open again for St. Patrick's Day

WBAY Green Bay

New Dublin gets back to celebrations

The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Mice lead the way to Fountain of Youth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s never been a better time to be a mouse. Scientists have discovered ways to reverse the signs of aging in mice. But of course they’re not looking to improve the life of a rodent. Brad Spakowitz explains what the researchers are doing, how well it worked, and how in the future it could be applied to humans.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

From Bobby Nelson to Bill Jartz: WBAY’s legacy looms large

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY is celebrating 69 years on the air. It was March 17, 1953, when we became the first television station in Green Bay. The switch was flipped at 7 p.m. that day. Off and running, Channel 2 offered live programs and commercials. Captain Hal, the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kevin Rompa visits Action 2 News This Morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been one year since Kevin Rompa retired from Action 2 News This Morning. On Friday, Kevin dropped in on his former show to give us an update on his life away from television news. Watch the video above for the full interview.
GREEN BAY, WI

