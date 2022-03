Justin Thomas must love the back nine at Innisbrook. He's 10 under through two rounds at the Valspar Championship, and all 10 came on that side of the course. Thomas started on No. 1 Thursday afternoon and was a pedestrian even par through nine holes. He proceeded to make three birdies and an eagle on the back nine, with no bogeys. A first-round score of 5 under left him two shots off the lead.

