ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets, Pacers bring losing ways into contest

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQQnh_0eiVu6sj00

For every moment of inspiring spirit and irrepressible verve Houston showcased Wednesday against the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns, the Rockets mixed in an equal number of blown defensive assignments that rendered their vigor on the offensive end moot.

The Rockets know they have work to do defensively when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday, having lost 20 of their last 23 games.

During that dismal stretch, the Rockets (17-52) have showcased pockets of persistence offensively. That held true against the Suns when Houston overcame double-digit deficits in both halves before finally yielding down the stretch of the third quarter after briefly securing the lead.

According to NBA.com, the Rockets entered Thursday last in the league in defensive rating, surrendering 116.5 points per 100 possessions, thus their struggles in their 129-112 home loss to the Suns were par for the course.

However, the wild fluctuations the Rockets display defensively remain mystifying, particularly during those games when their offense is clicking.

The Suns shot 55.8 percent overall, including a robust 57.1 percent in a second half that featured 11 of 23 3-point shooting. Phoenix All-Star guard Devin Booker scored 15 of his game-high 36 points in the Suns’ 36-point third quarter, a period that offered a glimpse of the Rockets’ defensive woes. Booker, and the plentiful open looks he received, was central to what ailed Houston.

Interestingly, the end of the court the youthful Rockets defended played a role in their collapse.

“We just weren’t early enough, we weren’t recognizing early enough,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “In the first half our defense was in front of us and we could help them through with our communication from the bench. I told them at halftime, ‘You’re not going to have us to help you on that end of the floor, so it’s going to be your communication that’s going to get you through.’

“And we did have some breakdowns in our communication which led to open shots, open rolls.”

The Pacers (23-47), losers of seven of 10, decided to shut down forward T.J. Warren for the remainder of the season despite his having recovered from a stress fracture in his foot. Warren has played just four games combined over the last two seasons and is just one name on an extended injury list that also includes Myles Turner (foot), T.J. McConnell (knee) and Goga Bitadze (foot).

Short-handed, Indiana absorbed a 135-102 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Having leaned fully into a rebuild, the Pacers saw in Memphis what successful roster-building can yield with supreme patience. The trade deadline yielded promising guard Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings, and he is averaging 18.5 points and 9.4 assists with Indiana.

But the Pacers realize they will need multiple pieces around Haliburton to get to where Memphis is currently.

“What they’re building there is what we’re building here,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “They’re ahead of our schedule at this moment but this is the direction that we’re going to take this and going through nights like this is a part of it, unfortunately.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Joel Embiid is Excited for DeAndre Jordan’s Fresh Start With Sixers

Over the years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has gained a new backup ahead of every season. A few years ago, Al Horford, Kyle O'Quinn, and Norvel Pelle shared the duty of filling in when Embiid was off the court. Last season, the Sixers added Dwight Howard to the roster...
JOEL EMBIID
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goga Bitadze
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Devin Booker
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers-Cavs matchup

The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#The Indiana Pacers#Nba Com#Phoenix All Star
Reuters

Devin Booker powers Suns to victory over Rockets

Devin Booker scored 15 of his game-high 36 points in the third quarter to help the visiting Phoenix Suns pull away from the stubborn Houston Rockets 129-112 on Wednesday. Booker was the ignition behind a 12-1 run that enabled the Suns to finally subdue Houston, drilling a pair of 3s that silenced a Rockets run back into contention. Booker nailed a stepback 3-pointer at the 5:23 mark of the third that helped Phoenix reclaim its double-digit lead at 81-70.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

Look: Matt Ryan’s Sister-In-Law Calls Out Report

The Atlanta Falcons are suddenly a serious contender to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Doing so would replace Matt Ryan after 14 years under center for the franchise. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Falcons “have emerged as a sleeper team” to trade for the Georgia native....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Kyle Pitts Is Hinting At Big Falcons News

Does Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts know something we don’t? His latest tweet certainly makes it seem that way. On Thursday afternoon, Pitts tweeted: “It’s about to get scary in Atlanta.”. Pitts quickly deleted that tweet, but that won’t stop NFL fans from speculating about what this...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
39K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy