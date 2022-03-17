ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Play-Doh Animated Movie in the Works from Emily V. Gordon and Jon M. Chu

By Angelique Jackson
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest toy-related movie news, Play-Doh is being molded into an animated feature film from eOne and Hasbro. The prospective picture will be written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Emily V. Gordon, with Jon M. Chu producing, with the potential to direct. More from Variety. “The team looks forward to...

Collider

Jason Momoa Is Officially Playing the Villain in 'Fast & Furious 10'

Fast & Furious franchise is trading out one big star for another. Confirmed to be joining the franchise, Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be taking up a more villainous role in the franchises’ newest iteration Fast 10. Now fans are getting more details about Momoa’s big bad personality.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
104.5 KDAT

Netflix Announces Animated Movie from Jordan Peele and Henry Selick

It was almost seven years ago, that we heard that Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key were teaming up with Henry Selick, best known as the director of A Nightmare Before Christmas on a stop-motion animated movie. To put that into context: At the time the movie was first revealed, Peele’s Get Out was still two years away.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Avatar 2's Zoe Saldaña Talks Getting Over-The-Top Emotional After Seeing Footage From The James Cameron Sequel

To say we’ve been waiting a long time for Avatar 2 would be an understatement, because as of last December, it’s been 12 years since the original Avatar premiered in theaters. Provided the James Cameron-helmed sequel isn’t delayed any further, we’ll finally return to Pandora this December, and among the familiar faces back for this next round is Zoe Saldaña reprising Neytiri. It remains to be seen when the public will get to see footage from Avatar 2 for the first time, but Saldaña has already gotten a taste, and it produced some over-the-top emotions.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Which actor played Batman best? The votes are in, and we have a winner.

The new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves is now in theaters, and leading up to its premiere, we asked readers to consider the many actors who’ve donned the cape and cowl (or voiced the animated character) over the years. The Globe’s Love Letters columnist...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
NEWStalk 870

‘Play-Doh’ Is the Latest Toy To Get Its Own Movie

Yet another of your favorite childhood toys is getting its own big-screen version. This time the toy making the jump to movies is Play-Doh, the “modeling compound” — as it’s described on the box — that’s been enjoyed by kids for generations. Hasbro is turning Play-Doh into an animated movie through its film studio, eOne.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Alien Movie From Evil Dead's Fede Alvarez in the Works

The Alien franchise is making a comeback, with Fede Alvarez helming a new iteration in the sci-fi series. Alvarez was behind the 2013 Evil Dead remake, with The Hollywood Reporter stating that Alvarez's new Alien movie will be going straight to Hulu as part of 20th Century Studios' efforts to create 10 original movies for the streamer a year. The Alvarez Alien film will reportedly not be connected to any previous iterations. FX is also developing an Alien TV show from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley. Alvarez is the co-writer and producer of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake for Netflix.
MOVIES
SFGate

Laysla De Oliveira Joins Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Plus Espionage Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laysla De Oliveira will star alongside Zoe Saldaña in the upcoming Paramount Plus series “Lioness” from Taylor Sheridan, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), described as a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine, who is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. The series is set to go into production in June.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Amazon's The Boys Considering More Spinoffs, Animated Series Came From Scrapped Movie Idea

This week saw the release of The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated spinoff of the Amazon Prime Video drama series featuring some episodes that are in-canon with the Emmy-nominated show and others that are just for fun. The series marks the first spinoff from the show but Prime Video previously confirmed another show, a live-action one, is also in the works, and apparently they've talked about even more. Speaking in a new interview, series executive producer Evan Goldberg opened up about how the new series came about from considering other Thepreviously confirmed another show, a live-action one, is also in the works, and apparently they've talked about even more Boys projects and that spinoffs are always on their mind.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Elizabeth Olsen and Producer Richie Palmer Weigh in on Who’s the Strongest Avenger

As long as comic book characters have existed, there has always been a debate over who is stronger than whom. This, of course, goes beyond the genre with just about any character being put up against each other to see who would win in a fight, but this is so much a part of comic book DNA that entire issues, runs, and film adaptations have focused on pitting two or more heroes against each other. Even when two characters are going to work together, fans will still want to know who would win in a fight, which brings us to Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Steven Strange and the Scarlet Witch — Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Both of them are starring in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as fans wonder which of the two characters is the strongest magic user in the MCU. The film's producer, Richie Palmer, weighed in on the debate, though he is naturally a bit evasive in giving a straight answer.
MOVIES
The Verge

The Batman is getting an HBO Max spinoff about the Penguin

Now that The Batman is out in theaters, the new take on Gotham is set to expand to HBO Max. The network announced today that a spinoff about the Penguin is coming in the form of a limited series. Not much else is known about the show, but it will see Colin Farrell reprise his role as the iconic villain. It will be executive produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, along with Farrell, Dylan Clark, and Lauren LeFranc, who will also serve as showrunner.
TV SERIES

