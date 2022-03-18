ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Star wide receiver Davante Adams traded to the Las Vegas Raiders

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 22 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a new target in that of former Fresno State wide receiver Davante Adams.

In what has to be considered earth-shattering NFL news, Las Vegas has acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport , Davante Adams has also agreed to a new five-year, $141.25 million contract for an average of $28.25 million per season. This makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history .

In terms of compensation heading back to Green Bay in this sign-and-trade, it is said to be a first-round and second-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Davante Adams. Boy, that’s a nice haul for Green Bay given the circumstances.

The Raiders’ interest in Adams can’t be seen as too much of a shock. He was quarterback Derek Carr’s teammate in college at Fresno State and the two share a great relationship. Meanwhile, Vegas is in desperate need of a true No. 1 reciever following the Henry Ruggs’ off-field tragedy and subsequent release from the organization.

As for Adams, he just purchased a $12 million mansion on the outskirts of Las Vegas — a clear indication that the Pro Bowl wide receiver might have been looking for a trade after Green Bay placed the franchise tag on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEd9P_0eiVt8gO00 Also Read:
NFL trade rumors: Updates on Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield and much more

Davante Adams provides Las Vegas Raiders with legit All-Pro threat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUAtF_0eiVt8gO00
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

As noted above, Carr has lacked that true No. 1 wide receiver during his lengthy career with the Raiders. He now has that in a player who was dominant with Aaron Rodgers tossing him the rock over the past couple seasons.

Davante Adams stats (2020-21): 238 receptions, 2,927 yards, 29 TD, 75% catch rate

To be clear, this is a high price for the Raiders to pay. In addition to yielding draft compensation, they are banking on Adams living up to his $28 million per season price tag. It’s also worth noting that Carr is looking for an extension that could pay him roughly $40 million annually.

Either way, new head coach Josh McDaniels has himself another shiny weapon in Sin City.

Aaron Rodgers knew of Davante Adams trade

The question people were asking themselves is whether the two-time reigning NFL MVP knew about Adams’ trade beforehand. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport , Rodgers knew Adams would never play another snap in Green Bay as he negotiated his new three-year, $150 million extension .

For pretty much the past calendar year, Adams and Rodgers had been tied to the hp. Both seemed to be gone just a couple short months ago. But when Rodgers opted to sign an extension, it opened the door for Adams’ return. Apparently, too many bridges were burnt between him and the Packers’ organization. The two now forge ahead without one another.

Related: Top 200 NFL free agents of 2022

Green Bay Packers were willing to match Davante Adams contract

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQxg0_0eiVt8gO00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Other reports came out later Thursday evening indicating that Green Bay was willing to match the Raiders’ offer for Adams. Unfortunately for Packers fans, the Pro Bowler did not want to play in Green Bay.

This represents the culmination of what has been a rocky relationship with Davante Adams and the Packers over the past couple seasons. Remember, he was playing under a below-market four-year, $58 million deal before his contract expired. The fact that Green Bay did not extend him pror to the 2021 season likely played a role in Adams’ decision-making process.

As this is a breaking news story, we’ll have further updates as more information breaks.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Davante Adams News

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world by trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start wondering if Aaron Rodgers knew this was going to happen. Immediately after the trade, NFL insider Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport both said the same thing.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops truth bomb on Seahawks’ trade to Broncos

While the Seattle Seahawks seemed to suggest that Russell Wilson initiated his trade to the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB clarified that was not the case at all. Wilson did emphasize that it was a “mutual decision,” but saying he pushed for the trade is misleading. This came after the Seahawks released statements noting that Wilson “wanted this change” as he expressed his “desire in doing something different.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Fresno State#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Media#The Henry Ruggs
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns RB throws shade at Baker Mayfield on Twitter

Baker Mayfield shared an introspective post on Twitter Tuesday amid an uncertain future with the Cleveland Browns. One of his former teammates seemed to take enjoyment in seeing Mayfield squirm. About 17 minutes after Mayfield shared his note, former Browns running back Duke Johnson shared a post of his own....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

1 Team Keeps Getting Mentioned For Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield may be on his way out of Cleveland, no matter what happens with Deshaun Watson. Even if the Browns don’t get Watson in a trade, they may have burned too many bridges with Mayfield over the last four years. One team that keeps getting mentioned a lot...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Closing On Pass Rusher Deal

The Dallas Cowboys were unable to agree to a deal with Randy Gregory this week, but at least it sounds like they’ll retain Dorance Armstrong Jr. for the 2022 season. ESPN’s Todd Archer announced that Dallas is “closing in” on a deal with Armstrong. Armstrong, a...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
Cleveland.com

Amari Cooper picks his new Browns number, and it’s not 19 or 89

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Amari Cooper wore 89 with the Raiders and 19 with the Cowboys, but his time with the Browns will at least start off with a third different number - 2. As the Browns noted on Twitter, Cooper jerseys are already available for purchase. Or, if you’re crafty, you can recycle that old Tim Couch jersey you might still have.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
39K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy