ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel's 'Moon Knight' sets emotional struggle at its core

By Hanna Rantala
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGXN5_0eiVsJUB00

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Hollywood star Oscar Isaac tackles several roles and dons a cape and an English accent in "Moon Knight", the latest superhero series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Based on a lesser-known Marvel hero, the new Disney+ show sees Isaac portraying "at least four" personalities.

"That was part of the challenge and the excitement of taking this on, the opportunity to show so many facets of one individual and really explore in a literal and symbolic way the different identities that he has," Isaac told Reuters as he premiered the series at the British Museum on Thursday.

In a twist from the comic books, in which Moon Knight's alter ego is the Jewish-American mercenary Marc Spector, Isaac plays gift shop worker Steven Grant. The sleep-deprived Londoner suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is haunted by memories of Spector.

"The emotional reality of struggling with this disorder and not only that, but the journey of healing from abuse and trauma, that really became the central orienting theme of the whole thing. Everything you see, including the really crazy symbolic imagery, is an expression of that internal struggle," Isaac said.

Ethan Hawke stars opposite Isaac as villain Arthur Harrow.

"In our story the hero is struggling with mental illness and it created a real problem for me because the antagonist has to be something else. I had to create a very sane lunatic to compete with the mad hero," said Hawke.

Isaac convinced Hawke, a fellow New Yorker, to take on the role during a chance encounter.

"Sometimes things just come together, right? I met him at a coffee shop in New York and he told me he was doing this and that he needed somebody to be in it with him ... I said, 'Well, make me an offer'," said Hawke.

The series, directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab, also features French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who died after a ski accident in the French Alps on Jan. 19, in his final completed role.

"Moon Knight" debuts on Disney+ on March 30.

Reporting by Hanna Rantala; Editing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Cena Gets Two Beloved Stars to Join Him in Upcoming 'Looney Tunes' Movie

Warner Bros. is developing another live-action/animation hybrid movie starring Looney Tunes characters, with John Cena as the human leading the cast. His newest co-stars are Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte and To All The Boys franchise star Lana Condor. James Gunn, who directed Cena in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, is an executive producer on the project.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Gaspard Ulliel
Person
Steven Knight
Person
Oscar Isaac
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
TVGuide.com

Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Release Date, Casting, and Everything to Know

Moon Knight is just a few weeks away. The upcoming series, which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Oscar Isaac as a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. He is Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. He is also Steven Grant, an employee working at a gift shop. The actor is joined by Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#English#Jewish#Londoner
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
epicstream.com

Is Moon Knight Releasing Weekly or All at Once?

A new hero comes to a new show with Moon Knight finally making his way into the small screens and while is remains confused as to how he becomes a hero, his own origin story will guide us through his transformation and how he would be meeting his different persona whilst being in the same body. As the series starts in a few days, will it be releasing weekly or all at once?
TV SERIES
CNET

Marvel's Moon Knight: See Oscar Isaac Transform in Just-Released Video

The new Marvel series Moon Knight is coming to Disney Plus on March 30, and on Thursday, Disney released a new clip where lead actor Oscar Isaac explains his double-barreled starring role. Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, stars as mild-mannered gift shop employee Steven Grant, who discovers he has dissociative identity disorder, and can transform into mercenary Marc Spector.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Says MCU Series is Not 'Traditional Origin Story'

Moon Knight will explore the hero's origins in a different way!. There is little doubt that Moon Knight isn't like the other Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that we have seen so far. In addition to being the first Disney+ series that will introduce a character that has not yet appeared in an MCU project, the new show's main protagonist is struggling with a serious mental disorder. So it's no surprise that Oscar Isaac claims that his upcoming project will not be a "traditional origin story."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Watch: Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reacts to First Trailer

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani reacted to her Disney+ show's first trailer. This week brought a brand new look at Kamala Khan's first adventure in the MCU. The show has been discussed on social media all year. Perceived changes to her powerset and the quality of the representation have all been topics for fans to dissect. But, the trailer gave people some clarity when it comes to the young hero. Vellani is clearly still coming to grips with being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She's so excited for people to finally meet Kamala Khan. This video is so relatable and warm that fans are going to be rooting for her before the show even gets rolling. Check out her fun reactions to all the power blasts and force fields down below.
MOVIES
Reuters

Reuters

366K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy