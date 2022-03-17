ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA rolls mega Artemis I moon rocket out to the launchpad

By Ashley Strickland
CNN
CNN
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, NASA's 322-foot-tall Artemis I stack, including the mega SLS rocket and Orion capsule, began rolling out of the Vehicle Assembly Building at Cape Canaveral. It underwent an 11-hour, 4-mile ride to the launchpad aboard an Apollo-era giant NASA...

www.cnn.com

Related
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Two NASA astronauts are taking a spacewalk outside the International Space Station and you can watch online

Two NASA astronauts will conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Tuesday morning (March 15), and you can watch it live. Kayla Barron and Raja Chari are scheduled to step outside the orbiting lab Tuesday at 8:05 a.m. EDT (1205 GMT), kicking off a roughly 6.5-hour spacewalk designed to help pave the way for upcoming solar array upgrades.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA has wonderful news for its plucky Mars helicopter

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter made history in April 2021 when it became the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet. With Mars’ atmosphere much thinner than Earth’s, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) weren’t certain if they could build a machine capable of obtaining lift on the red planet, let alone creating one able to fly reliably. But with its long, fast-spinning blades, Ingenuity has exceeded expectations, flying over long distances during multiple flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

The surface of Mercury is covered in diamonds

As the closest planet to the Sun, Mercury is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing planets in the solar system. Compared to our comprehension of the Moon and Mars, not much is known about this planet with a hostile environment. Mercury's crust is mostly in the form of graphite, a...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Every Major Space Event in 2022: NASA's Moon Mission, SpaceX Launches, Meteor Showers And More

2021 was historic for space exploration. In just 365 days, we witnessed the genesis of trailblazing achievements such as the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX's Inspiration 4, which remarkably sent civilians into outer space, and the applause-filled sendoff of NASA's planetary defense prototype, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), to name just a few.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

NASA extends its Ingenuity helicopter mission to scout an ancient delta on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter was originally designed to conduct the first controlled flight on another planet and then fly a further four times before retiring. The helicopter has now just completed its 21st flight, and is on the verge of completing a whole year of operations on Mars. What's more, NASA announced this week that it has extended the Martian helicopter's operations through September.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

This tech startup's Flex modular moon rover for astronauts could lead to Mars cars

Modular moon rovers could reduce the costs of surface exploration of the moon and, potentially, human Mars excursions, a California-based space-tech startup envisions. The start-up, called Venturi Astrolab, announced the development of its Flexible Logistics and Exploration (Flex) rover on March 10. The rover, the company said in a statement will "enhance lunar and planetary mobility" and meet the demand for frequent missions that would support a permanent human presence on the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
