ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Stifling heat, no natural light and a hole for a toilet: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reveals her Iranian jail hell in a forthcoming book

By Political Correspondent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has described her detention in Iran as a hell of solitary confinement and intense interrogations almost daily.

The British-Iranian mother said her cell had no natural light and just a putrid hole in the floor for a toilet.

The aid worker spoke of the unbearable pain of separation from her daughter Gabriella, in her first detailed account of her initial ordeal in Kerman Central Prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGSOp_0eiVsBQN00
 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has described her detention in Iran as a hell of solitary confinement and intense interrogations almost daily

Speaking to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi – a fellow former detainee – for a forthcoming book, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe told how she suffered frequent panic attacks, nausea, starvation and constant crying until she fainted.

She was arrested at Tehran airport in 2016 and separated from her then 22-month-old daughter, before being put into the prison's sole quarantine cell for 40 days – in which time she saw Gabriella just once.

Describing her cell, she said: 'The room had a heavy iron door with a large iron lock and a hatch.

'Inside the cell was a half-wall with a squat toilet on the floor behind it. There was no natural light, but a powerful light bulb that never went out.'

She was forced to sleep on a dirty blanket on the cold stone floor and was not allowed to wash herself.

She only knew it was day by the light coming in from the ventilation fan, and had to work out the time by the sound of the call to prayer and the chirping of sparrows.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said conditions deteriorated further when the 'stifling' heat of summer arrived and she found it hard to breathe in the 'muggy' air. 'The cell toilet smelled so horrible that guards covered their noses when they came to distribute food,' she added.

During her first week in detention, she was interrogated daily. The following week, it was four times; then three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02z8Q0_0eiVsBQN00
The British-Iranian mother said her cell had no natural light and just a putrid hole in the floor for a toilet

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said her captors tried to get her to confess to criminal activity: 'The interrogators threatened that I would receive a heavy sentence unless I confessed to espionage.

'They said that I did not know my husband and that he was a spy and that he had lied about where he worked. There were days when they wanted me to say that my husband was a spy and that I worked for spy organisations, but I refused.'

The relentless questioning even led her to doubt her memory. 'They said they had top-secret evidence that I worked for the [British] Parliament and against Iran,' she said.

'I knew that was not the case, but they repeated it so much that I doubted myself when I returned to the cell.'

The agony of being apart from her daughter – to whom she refers by her Farsi name Gisou – was acute after their sole meeting.

'After the meeting I felt awful. Gisou had changed. She had teethed. She didn't recognise me. I didn't recognise her either when I first saw her,' she said.

She described how every day of detention was torment: 'I cried. I shouted. I read the Koran a lot. I talked to God, shouted and fainted.'

The aid worker added: 'The solitary cell gave me panic attacks. I'm claustrophobic, and being confined and alone was severe torture.'

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs her daughter after 2173 days ‘of hell’ in Iran

This is the emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe broke down in tears as she hugged her seven-year-old daughter just minutes after arriving back on British soil.The aid worker touched down at RAF Brize Norton alongside fellow British-Iranian detainee Anoosheh Ashoori shortly after 1am on Thursday, bringing her 2173 days “of hell” in Tehran to an end.In video footage shared live on Instagram by Mr Ashoori’s daughter Elika, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s young daughter Gabriella can be heard asking “is that Mummy?” before shouting “Mummy” as the pair walk down the steps of the plane.Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is out of shot but can be...
WORLD
The Independent

Daughter ‘beyond excited’ at return of mother Nazanin after six years

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter Gabriella is “beyond excited at the prospect of being reunited with her mummy” when the detainee arrives back in the UK this evening after six years of wrongful detention in Iran, her family’s lawyer has said.Lawyer Penny Madden said that the family had gone through “a roller-coaster of emotions” in the past few days, with husband Richard Ratcliffe unable to be sure until the last moment that his wife was in fact being released.It was only when he received a message from Nazanin with a picture of herself on board a plane - and when they got...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narges Mohammadi
New York Post

Zelensky vows to ‘kill every bastard’ who murdered mom, 2 kids outside Kyiv

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to hunt down and kill “every bastard” who murdered a mom and her two kids fleeing a Kyiv suburb. A wrenching snapshot of the tragic family’s bodies in the aftermath of a Sunday attack on Irpin captured the world’s attention. A man also seen in the photo lying on the pavement was later identified as a family member who died, too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Wife's heartbreaking final words to her husband as he lay dying waiting for an ambulance to arrive - as his family blame Dan Andrews' government for his death

The family of a man who died after waiting 40 minutes for an ambulance has slammed the Victorian government's claim that Covid-19 response times were to blame. Stewart Grant, 82, was suffering breathing difficulties from emphysema at his home at Cowes on Phillip Island, south-east of Melbourne, on January 29.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Light#Espionage#Iranian#British
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives home in UK after release from Iran – latest news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has arrived home in the UK after her six-year ordeal in Iran was brought to an end on Wednesday.Boris Johnson praised the work of UK representatives in Iran for their efforts to ensure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s safe return.Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a tenacious battle to secure her release, said it meant “we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again” and together with their daughter Gabriella they were “looking forward to a new life”.The British-Iranian mother is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori. A third British detainee, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.Their release follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran. Read More Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Why is the British mother imprisoned in Iran?Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Fresh hopes as Johnson says Iran talks at ‘delicate’ stage
U.K.
Upworthy

Fleeing Ukrainian woman carries large elderly dog for 10 miles to border as it couldn't walk

People are praising a Ukrainian woman for displaying incredible compassion and love after she was pictured carrying her elderly dog on her shoulders for nearly 10 miles to safety. Alisa detailed her harrowing journey to the Poland border to The Guardian. She was even told to abandon the dogs and escape, but for her, they were part of the family. Alisa lost her father on February 23 and the next day, Russia invaded Ukraine, leaving her broken and unable to grieve the loss. She and her husband struggled to get the funeral documents and had to bury her father in a rush. Amid all the pain, she also had to work out a way to leave the country, with Russian forces moving closer and closer.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
Daily Mail

Prince Harry says he was given 'insufficient information' over decision to change his tax-payer funded police bodyguards when he and Meghan are in the UK, High Court hears

Prince Harry received 'insufficient information' over a decision to change his tax-payer funded police protection when he is in the UK, the High Court has heard. The Duke of Sussex is bringing a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Guantanamo Bay detainee who was 'one of the first people waterboarded by the CIA' can use English law in his torture case against the UK Government, Court of Appeal rules

A Guantanamo Bay detainee believed to be one of the first people waterboarded by the CIA can use English law in his case against the UK Government, the Court of Appeal has ruled. Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn, a Saudi-born Palestinian who is widely known as Abu Zubaydah, is bringing a...
U.S. POLITICS
Upworthy

Viral video reportedly shows young Russian soldier crying while surrounded by Ukrainian civilians

A video circulating on social media amid Russia's ongoing "special military operation" on Ukraine appears to show a lone young Russian soldier crying while surrounded by a group of Ukrainian civilians. The 21-seconds-long video shared by NEXTA on Twitter supposedly features citizens of a Ukrainian town berating the soldier for his presence while he sits with his head bowed and his hands joined as if in prayer. "In the #Sumy region, locals communicate with one of the occupants. Russia is driving very young children to war. A photo for mothers of #Russian servicemen. Let them know what awaits their children in an invading war. This guy had luck," reads the caption of the video that's been retweeted over 2600 times.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'She just wants a cup of tea!': Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard says daughter Gabriella is 'looking forward to a new life' with her mother after the British charity worker flew out of Iran following 'six years of hell'

British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived in Oman this afternoon after leaving Tehran following nearly 'six years of hell' in detention in Iran as she prepared to be reunited with her family in Britain tonight. Her husband Richard Ratcliffe said he was 'deeply grateful' for her release and that he and...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy