Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

By Katy Forrester
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors.

The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S59g8_0eiVs5DG00
Lisa appeared to be having a serious discussion with the stall owner near her home Credit: MiS3 for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0hdR_0eiVs5DG00
The actress, who has two children with Jason, was wearing her wedding ring Credit: MiS3 for The US Sun

He has now removed the statement and reports in recent weeks suggested they were already living together again at their Topanga Canyon home in California.

Photographs exclusively obtained by The Sun show Lisa looking effortlessly beautiful with her long hair in dreadlocks and a brown fedora hat with orange trim.

She opted for a very bohemian look with a Bob Marley t-shirt, wide-legged blue and white pajama-style striped pants, black Birkenstock sandals, and a blue patterned kimono.

Lisa went make-up free and carried a tote bag as she browsed the stores near her family home, spending time chatting to a tattooed stall owner as she looked admired her garments.

She was seen holding up an oversized blue Keith Richards t-shirt.

The star and her husband have matching unconventional wedding rings and Lisa's large pearl set in gold is visible on her left hand in the new photographs.

She also showed off a unique long piece of jewelry in her nose, years after getting her septum pierced.

Lisa appeared in deep conversation with the stall owner and was later seen carrying a handful of bags and wearing a mask as she made her way back to her car.

Her rare outing comes after Jason was spotted in January without his ring for the first time since announcing their split, although photographs on his Instagram show he rarely wears a band.

Jason was seen in exclusive Sun photographs living in his $750K RV in a friend's front yard and has since teased he has been away filming a new project.

He has also supported his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, with her boyfriend Channing Tatum at the London premiere of The Batman after she was cast as Cat Woman alongside brooding Robert Pattinson.

The Justice League star beamed as he posed for photographs last month on the red carpet with his two children with Lisa, 14-year-old daughter Lola, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Although he refrained from talking too much about his split to the waiting press, he insisted they are "still family" and posted gushing support for Zoe on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQ8rQ_0eiVs5DG00
Jason and Lisa have matching wedding bands set in gold Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGw4K_0eiVs5DG00
Lisa held up a large blue Keith Richards t-shirt as she browsed the clothing Credit: MiS3 for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpc5v_0eiVs5DG00
The 54-year-old star appeared to be having an in-depth conversation with the woman Credit: MiS3 for The US Sun

A source previously told Hollywood Life that he had moved back into the family home in February, although the famous pair are yet to confirm the rumors.

The insider claimed on February 25: "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together.

"They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."

The source commented that their children are "obviously thrilled" about their parents getting back together and added: "Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around."

The Sun has reached out to Jason and Lisa's reps for comment.

Back in January, the couple announced their divorce in the since-deleted Instagram post.

It read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception...

"Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring

"And so - We share our Family news -

"That we are parting ways in marriage.

THEIR DEVOTION

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy - But so that - as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Jason continued: "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lives.

"We free each other - to be who we are learning to become...

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.

"Teaching out Children What's possible -

"Living the Prayer

Jason shared several photos along with the statement, including tall flags, and what appeared to be one of his children holding a bird.

It is not known if he has officially moved out of their hilltop residence, thought to be worth $3.5million, and The Sun can confirm they have yet to file papers in Los Angeles.

The good-looking pair met at a New York jazz club through mutual friends back in 2005 and were thought to have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood.

Speaking with James Corden on The Late Late Show, the actor previously said: "We just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

THEIR HISTORY

"I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned my head around and I see her and she goes, 'I'm Lisa.'

"I turned around to my friend and I screamed. I had fireworks going off inside. I convinced her to take me home because I was living in a hotel."

The actor has loved Lisa for many years from afar, as he previously described her as his "dream girl."

"[She was] literally my childhood crush. I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids," he told Esquire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LacST_0eiVs5DG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHv5w_0eiVs5DG00

He added that marrying the love of his life had given him a lot of confidence in his career in Hollywood.

Jason joked: "If someone says something isn't possible, I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f***ing possible.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnDv2_0eiVs5DG00
Lisa had her hands full as she made her way back to her car Credit: MiS3 for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12n2JU_0eiVs5DG00
She wore a stunning blue floor-length patterned kimono for the outing Credit: MiS3 for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXtua_0eiVs5DG00
Jason Momoa was previously camping in his pal's front yard in his RV Credit: The US Sun

Comments / 2

