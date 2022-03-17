Beaufort couple find success as viral lifestyle bloggers

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A couple out of Beaufort are making the most of their lives after some tough decisions.

Gerry and Shannon Arner decided they were going to sell their business, house and belongings all in the span of a few weeks to start a new lifestyle. They say they had watched others cultivate this lifestyle and that inspired them, so they decided to act on it.

The Arners, along with their dog, Betty White, spend quite a bit of their time traveling, blogging and creating Youtube videos. They lead a fascinating lifestyle now that has caught the attention of many online.

Click the video above to see more. You can see their website here.

