12-year-old Riverside student arrested for firing gun on campus: Police

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing a gun while at Loma Vista Middle School in Riverside.

Just after 5 p.m., the city’s Public Safety Communications Center received calls about a single gunshot fired inside the school multi-purpose room, located at 11050 Arlington Ave., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

School staff immediately placed the campus on lockdown and began evacuating students from the room to a safe location.

Officers responded and determined no one on campus was injured, but found a discarded handgun.

Staff members directed police to a student who they believed may have been involved. Officers detained the student and recovered the firearm, which was found to be loaded.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 12-year-old male student was attending an afterschool program when he began showing off a firearm inside his backpack while sitting at a table, police said. As he reached into the backpack, the gun fired and struck the table and then the ground.

No students or staff were injured as a result of the gun being fired.

In accordance with Riverside County’s “School Threat Assessment and Response (S.T.A.R.) Protocol,” officers conducted a safety assessment of the student’s home with cooperation of his family, police said. Additional firearms were found at the student’s house and collected by officers for safekeeping.

The student was later arrested and booked into a Riverside County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm within an occupied building and possession of a firearm on a school campus.

The school principal notified all families and staff of the incident, and a team of counselors were on campus to provide counseling and support services, according to Alvord Unified School District Superintendent Allan Mucerino.

“Many students present were shaken by what occurred and safely released to their parents or caregivers,” Mucerino said in a written statement.

