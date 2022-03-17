ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLW FUSION (3/17) Stream And Results: TJP vs. Buddy Matthews, And More

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 1 day ago

The March 17 episode of MLW Fusion premieres at 9 p.m. ET on...

www.fightful.com

Fightful

Sonya Deville Explains Why She Makes A Good Pairing With Adam Pearce

After losing a "Loser Leaves WWE" match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020, Sonya Deville disappeared from television for the rest of the year. She would return at the start of 2021, taking her place as Adam Pearce's assistant. Quickly, Deville would become a WWE official herself with the authority to make her own decisions.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Young Bucks Tease WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart’s Arrival In AEW

On this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks seemingly teased that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining AEW to manage FTR. As seen in the video below, FTR justified why they fired Tully Blanchard as their manager last week. “That...
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW New Japan Cup Night Ten Results: Will Ospreay Beats SANADA

NJPW held night ten of the New Japan Cup this morning at the Shizuoka Twin Messe Shizuoka South Building, with the event streaming on New Japan World. Here are results, via Fightful:. * El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. YOH & Tiger Mask. * Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato def....
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s SmackDown- -Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal, Madcap Moss & Baron Corbin. It was previously announced that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will collide on tonight’s show. Stay tuned for more updates on SmackDown.
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following bouts for next Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:. * NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong. * NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: A-Kid vs....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Marko Stunt’s AEW Status

Marko Stunt’s AEW contract reportedly expires in May. As noted back in late January, Stung announced that he was taking indie and international bookings amid speculation and rumors on his AEW future. While Stunt had been off AEW TV for a few months, it was noted then that he was still under contract and being paid by AEW, but that his contract was expiring soon. There was no date given at that point, and there was no word on Stunt’s future, but there was a feeling that it was significant when Stunt was not used when Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus won the AEW World Tag Team Titles that same month.
WWE
Fightful

Doudrop Talks Separating From Eva Marie, Says Production Crew Has Been Helpful When Adjusting To Raw

Doudrop talks about the shift away from Eva Marie into becoming a solo act and adjusting from NXT UK. Piper Niven was suddenly called up the Monday night raw in the summer of 2021 and given the name of Doudrop by a returning Eva Marie. on television, their partnership was almost immediately fractured and unrepairable and shortly after they had a handful of singles matches, Eva Marie was released by WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

Eight-Man Tag Match & More Added To This Weekend’s Impact Tapings

Impact Wrestling has added a big eight-man tag team match and more to this weekend’s TV tapings in Philadelphia. Impact posted to Twitter advertising Friday and Saturday’s TV tapings at the 2300 Arena and is now listing a match pitting the Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, and the Good Brothers) against Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and Kenny King of Honor No More for the Saturday session.
WWE
Fightful

Keith Lee Says Tony Khan Reached Out Three Days After WWE Release

It didn't take Tony Khan long to get in contact with Keith Lee. Lee was released by WWE on November 4 and shortly after his 90-day non-compete clause expired, he joined AEW, making his debut on the February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan made Lee a priority immediately, reaching...
WWE
Fightful

Report: Cody Rhodes Signs With WWE

Cody Rhodes is heading back to WWE. According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, multiple sources within the company have confirmed to him that Rhodes signed a new contract with WWE 10-14 days ago. He continues on to say that the current plan is for the former-AEW man to debut Wrestlemania weekend, with early speculation being that he will report to Monday Night Raw.
WWE
Fightful

Shelton Benjamin On Charlie Haas' Return To Wrestling: 'I Love It. That's My Brother.'

Shelton Benjamin talks about his longtime partner returning to the wrestling ring. Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin navigated much of the professional wrestling world while standing side-by-side. Both men made their WWE debuts as part of Team Angle at the tail-end of 2002 and would spend 2 years together before being split up in the WWE draft following WrestleMania 20.
WWE
Fightful

Vincent Loves The Honesty And Communication In IMPACT Wrestling

Vincent and a group of other former Ring Of Honor wrestlers are currently running through the IMPACT Wrestling roster in an invasion-type angle. Honor No More, who boasts a lineup of Matt Taven, Vincent, PCO, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King, showed up in IMPACT at the January Hard To Kill pay-per-view and have since earned permanent spots on the roster.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 3/18/22 Review | Fightful Wrestling

Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe)and Jarrett Bailey review the March 18, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. -- Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!. - Reigns and Lesnar. - Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland with BUTCH. - Drew McIntyre & Viking...
WWE
Fightful

Roderick Strong Calls Out Ilja Dragunov, Heritage Cup Title Match Set For 3/31 NXT UK

After defeating Wolfgang in the main event of NXT UK on 3/17, Roderick Strong laid out a challenge for the NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragnuov. While Dragunov didn't give a concrete answer, he was shown backstage watching Strong's promo on the monitor. It is currently unknown when these two will face off, but they did have an encounter on NXT TV on August 17th, 2021.
WWE
