MLW FUSION (3/17) Stream And Results: TJP vs. Buddy Matthews, And More

Marko Stunt’s AEW contract reportedly expires in May. As noted back in late January, Stung announced that he was taking indie and international bookings amid speculation and rumors on his AEW future. While Stunt had been off AEW TV for a few months, it was noted then that he was still under contract and being paid by AEW, but that his contract was expiring soon. There was no date given at that point, and there was no word on Stunt’s future, but there was a feeling that it was significant when Stunt was not used when Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus won the AEW World Tag Team Titles that same month.

