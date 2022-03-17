Webb Co. Constable of 17 years to retire on March 28

Constable for Precinct 1 Rudy Rodriguez swears in his staff and deputies on Monday morning at the Webb County Justice Center. (Danny Zaragoza / Laredo Morning Times)

Webb County Constable Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez Jr. of Precinct 1, one of the longest-serving elected officials in the community, is planning to retire with still two years left in his term. He won reelection in 2020.

News of his retirement was confirmed by Webb County Public Information Officer Larry Sanchez and Deputy Constable Mario Reyes -- the latter who works with Rodriguez's office.

Sanchez said Rodriguez’s last day in office will be March 28, 2022 and that they are “still waiting" to see what comes next when it comes to finding a replacement or appointing someone new for the position.

Reyes said Rodriguez is not available for comment at this time, however, he will most likely talk to the media soon by having a press conference prior to his final day.

“He will be releasing more information and make a statement at a later time," Reyes said.

Reyes said that Rodriguez has not yet made any comments regarding his retirement and stressed that he is still performing his duties as constable and will continue to do so until his official announcement is made.

Reyes did say that any rumors or news going on about his retirement and him not working anymore are simply not true.

“It has gotten out of hand as people think that he already resigned and that he is there no more, but he still is constable,” Reyes said. “He just has plans for early retirement.”

Rodriguez has served in the position as constable for more than 17 years. He is still two years from his term ending in 2024 after winning reelection in 2020 without the need for a runoff.

In total, Rodriguez has been reelected to his post on five straight occasions as he has been in office since 2004.

During his tenure, Rodriguez has helped bring new technologies into the department and also has put children at the forefront of his agenda, helping create events like the Angel of Hope’s Posada in efforts to bring toys and other goods for children of the community whose parents may not have the resources to bring such toys.

In his letter to the community that he wrote when first getting the position as constable at the Webb County official website, Rodriguez states: “As a member of this community, a parent, husband, church member and law enforcement official, I understand the importance of providing a safe environment in which the children of our community are afforded the opportunity to live, grow and prosper. We, of the Webb County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, continuously work to improve our Department Philosophy of serving the needs of the citizens of our community.”

During his tenure, Rodriguez focused mainly on issues related to crime prevention education, victim’s assistance, to neighborhood patrol, traffic enforcement and civil and warrants. He also expressed that his office was also very diverse with many women serving in various positions including in those of leadership.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez also has always explained that education is the main way for the community to succeed.

“Through education, prevention and enforcement, we strive to meet the challenges facing families within our community,” Rodriguez said further in the aforementioned letter. “Our greatest commodity in life is our children, yet they are often victims of accidents, crimes and abuse. It is our responsibility as adults to work together as a team to educate, train and take care of them. The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office has several programs directed toward the safety and welfare of our children. Working together with the community as a team, we can make a difference and enhance the quality of life in which we all share.”