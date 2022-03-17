Storm rips through home in Lenawee Co., trapping one man in home

The heavy rains and winds tore through a home on Cemetery Road in Riga. Inside the home during the storm was Brian Bowman.

PHOTOS: Damage in Riga, Michigan after Sunday night's storms

“The house starts shaking. I mean violently shaking,” he said as he wondered where in the home his wife Kady was taking shelter.

“I was hollering for her and, of course, I couldn’t hear anything and the noise was just deafening,” he adds.

Moments later several fire departments came to his family's rescue.

“Not only were we trying to get him, we were moving live power lines trying to get to him,” said Captain Michael Miller with the Riga Volunteer Fire Department.

This is not Miller and Bowman’s first time meeting. The two both volunteer at the department. Bowman is a radio operator.

“He was one of the ones you can always count on to be there,” said Bowman.

Captain Miller tells us Bowman’s house is probably the only one seeing severe damage. There are also down trees scattered through the town blocking the main road Riga Highway.

“I’ve seen a definite pathway of trees down debris fields,” said Miller.

Miller is also a spotter with the National Weather Service. He believes the damage is caused by more than straight-line winds.

“Based upon everything I’ve ever seen I would not be surprised if NWS deems it a tornado,” he adds.

Whatever kind of storm it was, Bowman says he’s grateful to be alive.

“The good Lord if he brings you to it he will bring you through it.”

