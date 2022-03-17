Photo of the Day

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, looked radiant for her second day of engagements in Belize as part of her and Prince William's Caribbean Royal Tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Emulating her usual effortless style, Kate donned a vibrant floral tea dress complete with delicate capped sleeves, tiered midi-skirt...
Comments / 0