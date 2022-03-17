ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Real Betis own goal dumps the Spanish side out of the tournament in extra time, Lyon scrape through against Porto and a draw is enough to see Sporting Braga knock out Monaco

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed a dramatic late win over Real Betis, who are challenging for Champions League qualification in LaLiga.

The Spanish side trailed 2-1 from the first leg in Seville but Borja Iglesias thought he had given them a lifeline when he scored in the 90th minute to force extra time.

But Betis's own midfielder Guido Rodriguez put the ball in his own net in the 121st minute of play to hand the German side the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ey6qS_0eiVpc1f00
Guido Rodriguez (left) scored an own goal in extra time to see Real Betis exit the Europa League

A 1-1 draw was enough for Sporting Braga to knock Monaco out of the tournament after a 2-0 win in the first leg.

Abel Ruiz opened the scoring for the Portuguese side in the first half, while Axel Disasi's 90th-minute goal was a mere consolation for the hosts.

Lyon scraped through against Porto as Moussa Dembele’s goal put them ahead in the second leg, before defender Pepe equalised on 27 minutes.

But the Ligue 1 side’s 1-0 advantage from the first leg proved enough to put them ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqttR_0eiVpc1f00
A 1-1 draw was enough for Sporting Braga to knock Monaco out of the tournament
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwOVi_0eiVpc1f00
Lyon scraped through against Porto as Moussa Dembele scored in their 1-1 draw

Meanwhile, Atalanta secured a narrow 1-0 win to dump Bayern Leverkusen out of the tournament.

Jeremie Boga scored in added time to take the Italian side's score to a commanding 4-2 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, West Ham, Barcelona and Rangers all booked their places in the quarter finals, while Spartak Moscow’s scheduled game against RB Leipzig did not go ahead due UEFA's decision to ban Russian clubs from tournaments.

The draws for the quarter finals will take place on Friday from 12.30pm and the two-legged ties will take place on April 7 and 14.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Christian Pulisic scores as Chelsea advance past Lille in Champions League round of 16

Christian Pulisic scored as Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory away to Lille on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. Lille opened the scoring through a Burak Yilmaz penalty on 38 minutes to cut their aggregate deficit to 2-1, but Pulisic provided a cool finish on the stroke of half-time to restore Chelsea's two-goal cushion.
UEFA
ESPN

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Clasico preview: Predictions, big questions, stats to know, key matchups

Sunday's Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu -- stream LIVE, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+ -- might not be decisive in terms of LaLiga's title race, but it's still a fiery rivalry with plenty on the line. (The lines, from Caesars: +110 for Real Madrid, +225 for Barcelona, and +265 for the draw.) For Real Madrid, it's the final real hurdle between them and winning the league, while for Barcelona, Xavi has a great chance to show just how quickly the Blaugrana revolution is going.
MLS
Daily Mail

Andriy Yarmolenko fires West Ham into the quarter-finals of the Europa League as Ukraine forward taps home in extra-time to complete stunning turnaround against Sevilla

Upton Park saw some wondrous European evenings. Chief among them a 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in 1976. Now the London Stadium has one of its own, too. This night will live long in the memory of West Ham’s supporters. The decibel levels were as high as they’ve ever been in their new home and the noise was never louder than when Andriy Yarmolenko scored to send the club into their first European quarter-final since 1981.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Borja Iglesias
Person
Abel Ruiz
The Independent

What time is the Europa League draw?

The quarter-finals and semi-finals of the 2021/22 Europa League will be determined during a single draw.The eight remaining teams will find out their potential route to the final, which will be held at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville on Wednesday 18 May.On a busy day of procedural events at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, the Europa League draw will follow the Champions League version and precede the determination of the last eight and last four Europa Conference League ties.Plenty of European heavy hitters will be hoping for continental success come the pointy end of the competition.Here’s...
UEFA
Daily Mail

KEOWN TALKS TACTICS: Change to a diamond helps Aston Villa to sparkle... Steven Gerrard has a team willing to graft so Philippe Coutinho can have a free role and support the Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings strike partnership

Steven Gerrard wants his best players on the pitch and to find the perfect positions that play to their strengths. His recent switch of systems allows Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings to play together up top — rather than leaving one of them on the bench or having one play out wide — and allows Philippe Coutinho to play off the front with licence to roam.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Braga#Real Betis#Barcelona#Europa League#Spanish#Eintracht Frankfurt#German#Monaco#Portuguese#Atalanta#Bayern Leverkusen#Italian#Rangers#Spartak Moscow#Rb Leipzig#Russian
Daily Mail

Lee Carsley confirms Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise would have earned England Under-21 call-up... but the youngster has chosen to represent France and is included in their upcoming youth fixtures

Lee Carsley confirmed that England Under-21s had hoped to call on Crystal Palace's Michael Olise before the winger chose to continue his international career with France. Olise, born in London, is set for an Under-21 debut with France next week after impressing for Patrick Vieira's side during his first Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea to play Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Holders Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal. In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

West Ham face Lyon and Rangers draw Braga in Europa League quarter-finals

West Ham will play Lyon and Rangers face Braga in the Europa League quarter-finals after avoiding the most daunting-looking opponents in Friday’s draw. Barcelona will take on Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig drew Atalanta in the other ties. The winners of the Barcelona-Frankfurt tie will face West Ham or Lyon in the semi-finals.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'The opportunity to win is what I crave': Steven Gerrard shares why he was so keen to go into management and reveals he has taken ideas from Rafa Benitez, Fabio Capello and Brendan Rodgers

Steven Gerrard says he was always keen to go into management as he missed the feeling of winning after retiring as a player. The 41-year-old took over as Aston Villa boss in November after starting his coaching career with Liverpool's Under-18s before moving to Rangers. In a BT Sport interview...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Spain again with 3 teams in Champions League quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Pau Torres’ close-range shot had barely crossed the goal line when Villarreal coach Unai Emery started to celebrate by sprinting in a circle by the bench. The 85th-minute goal against Juventus in Turin gave the visitors a two-goal lead and practically sealed Villarreal’s spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.
UEFA
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Ronaldo, Rice, Tielemans, Hazard, Nunez, Neves

Barcelona have expressed interest in signing Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. Rashford agreed a £200,000-a-week United contract until June 2023 in 2019 but has struggled for form this season. (Manchester Evening News) United's Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is set to stay at Manchester United next season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City learn fate

Follow the Champions League quarter-final draw live with the Premier League’s contingent down to three as European champions Chelsea are joined by Liverpool and Man City, who were beaten in last year’s final by the Blues in Porto. Chelsea drew Real Madrid, Man City got Atletico and Liverpool will play Benfica in the last-eight, with Villarreal v Bayern Munich completing the schedule.Europa League draw LIVE: West Ham, Rangers and Barcelona learn quarter-final fateIn the last-16, Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past Inter Milan despite losing the second leg at Anfield thanks to a stunner from Lautaro Martinez, while Pep Guardiola’s Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy