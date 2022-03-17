Visit Lansing's Home and Garden Show at MSU Pavillion

Are you looking to do some shopping for your home? Or do you need a few accent pieces for your garden? Well, mid-Michigan's largest home and garden show is back!

The Lansing Home and Garden show will feature interior design experts, professional organizers, and more. If you need guidance on a home project or you're not sure where to start, professionals will be there to give you tips.

The event runs until Sunday, Mar. 20 at the MSU Pavillion.

You can also check out hundreds of businesses like Jolly Green Junction in Albion Michigan.

"We have several different items for your garden. And indoors. Also we have solar steaks, we have one chimes, we have gazing balls. We have whirly gigs that you put outdoors, windy wings, all different types of things like that. And it's very colorful, and spring is what we want right now," said owner Sue Ott.

On Saturday the event will open its doors at 10am and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday it will close at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for children between 6 and 14, and children under 6 get in free.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook