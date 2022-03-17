Packers trade WR Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders for two draft picks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Packers are trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas for two 2022 draft picks, including the Raiders' first-rounder (according to ESPN's Adam Schefter).

Schefter reports Adams will get a five-year contract in Las Vegas. Per ESPN, Green Bay is in the market to add another veteran wide receiver.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky tweets the Packers were willing to pay the two-time All-Pro receiver the same amount as the Raiders, but Adams preferred another team.

The news comes just over a week after Green Bay placed a franchise tag on Adams before he could become an unrestricted free agent. He is now reunited with former Fresno State teammate and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

ESPN reports Aaron Rodgers "was aware of the developments with Adams as they unfolded in recent days."