ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers trade WR Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders for two draft picks

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynyBx_0eiVpYRd00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Packers are trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas for two 2022 draft picks, including the Raiders' first-rounder (according to ESPN's Adam Schefter).

Schefter reports Adams will get a five-year contract in Las Vegas. Per ESPN, Green Bay is in the market to add another veteran wide receiver.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky tweets the Packers were willing to pay the two-time All-Pro receiver the same amount as the Raiders, but Adams preferred another team.

The news comes just over a week after Green Bay placed a franchise tag on Adams before he could become an unrestricted free agent. He is now reunited with former Fresno State teammate and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

ESPN reports Aaron Rodgers "was aware of the developments with Adams as they unfolded in recent days."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops truth bomb on Seahawks’ trade to Broncos

While the Seattle Seahawks seemed to suggest that Russell Wilson initiated his trade to the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB clarified that was not the case at all. Wilson did emphasize that it was a “mutual decision,” but saying he pushed for the trade is misleading. This came after the Seahawks released statements noting that Wilson “wanted this change” as he expressed his “desire in doing something different.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns RB throws shade at Baker Mayfield on Twitter

Baker Mayfield shared an introspective post on Twitter Tuesday amid an uncertain future with the Cleveland Browns. One of his former teammates seemed to take enjoyment in seeing Mayfield squirm. About 17 minutes after Mayfield shared his note, former Browns running back Duke Johnson shared a post of his own....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Wr#Nbc 26#Espn#The Las Vegas Raiders#Robdemovsky#Fresno State
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller leaves Super Bowl champs for surprising team

Von Miller appears to have pulled a Shyamalan twist on all of us. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the eight-time Pro Bowler has decided to sign with the Buffalo Bills. He will be getting a six-year, $120 million contract from Buffalo. Rapoport adds that the Bills...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Did Falcons star prematurely break Deshaun Watson news?

The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes are expected to come to a close in the very near future, and a star player may have prematurely announced the winner on social media. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts sent a tweet on Thursday afternoon that led many to believe Watson has made a decision. Pitts quickly deleted it.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Price ESPN paid to trade for Joe Buck revealed

Joe Buck had one year remaining on his deal with FOX when he accepted an offer to join his longtime partner Troy Aikman at ESPN. In addition to paying Buck a massive amount of money, ESPN also had to make a trade with the play-by-play announcer’s former employer. According...
FOOTBALL
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy