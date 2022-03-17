Jury convicts man of threatening to light Los Osos bartender on fire

An Atascadero man was convicted this week of threatening to light a Los Osos bartender on fire last year.

The incident happened Dec. 16 after the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says Kellen John Clarke insulted a woman at Sweet Springs Saloon and was told to leave.

The DA’s Office says Clarke then returned with a gas can and made the threats before he was seen filling it up across the street.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and took him into custody as he was walking back toward the saloon.

The DA’s Office says Clarke was on post release community supervision at the time of the incident after serving jail time for a felony drunk drive conviction in 2020 and jurors found him in violation of that and guilty of making criminal threats.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 4.

