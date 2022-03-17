Santa Barbara man dies days after being struck by vehicle

Santa Barbara police say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while crossing State Street earlier this week has died.

The collision occurred on Monday, March 14, at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say Justin Howze Juniel, 40, of Santa Barbara was attempting to cross State Street at Broadmoor Plaza when he was struck. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries but passed away on Wednesday, March 16.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. They say DUI does not appear to be a factor.