Santa Barbara man dies days after being struck by vehicle

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 1 day ago
Santa Barbara police say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while crossing State Street earlier this week has died.

The collision occurred on Monday, March 14, at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say Justin Howze Juniel, 40, of Santa Barbara was attempting to cross State Street at Broadmoor Plaza when he was struck. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries but passed away on Wednesday, March 16.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. They say DUI does not appear to be a factor.

