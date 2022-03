TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new study finds Oklahoma workers want more flexibility and better working environments or they plan to quit their jobs soon. "About 45% of the individuals that said they were working full-time in this study are thinking about leaving their job in the next six months," said Abbey Davis, assistant professor of professional practice at Oklahoma State University. "The most common reason was they want to find something that's more flexible."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO