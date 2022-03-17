Artemis-1 heads to launchpad in 'iconic moment' for NASA's new moon rocket

NASA has sent many a spacecraft to distant worlds, yet humans still haven't set foot on Mars – here's why. Space exploration has come a long way since Galileo first developed a telescope to peer into the heavens in 1609. We have sent a man to the moon via...
A 3-ton (2.7 metric tons) discarded rocket stage will smash into the moon Friday (March 4) while traveling at 5,771 mph (9,288 km/h). Here's everything you need to know before it happens. When and where will it collide with the moon?. The space junk is expected to punch a dent...
An unruly chunk of rocket debris is thought to have crashed into the moon. Astronomers believe that the rocket piece, which experts have said originated in China, hit the lunar surface in the early hours of March 4. We won’t know that it hit the moon for sure until two...
A hunk of space junk came to an explosive end on Friday when it collided with the moon, and astronomers are excited to view the fallout. An old rocket booster once thought to be the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9, but now believed to be from the Chinese Chang'e 5-T1 mission (although China denies this), slammed into the moon's far side at over 5,000 miles per hour around 4:25 a.m. PT.
Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It is being prepped for a rollout towards the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis I mission.
CHINA has revealed plans to build a base on the Moon and collect samples from Mars. The space race between China and the rest of the world is intensifying as the nation recently detailed its aeronautical ambitions. On March 4, China held its fifth session of the 13th National Committee...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA is preparing to roll out its Space Launch System rocket this week for a critical test of its engine. The space agency is planning to roll out the rocket for the first time at 6 p.m. Thursday to run integrated testing on it and the Orion capsule at the Kennedy Space Center. The rocket is for NASA’s Artemis I mission, the first SLS uncrewed launch around the moon.
Add one more crater to the long list of pockmarks on the lunar surface. According to orbital calculations, a rocket hurtling through space for years crashed into the Moon on Friday, but the strike wasn't directly observed, and there might be a wait for photographic evidence. The impact would have...
AN OUT-OF-CONTROL rocket part the size of a school bus will smash into the Moon this week. According to astronomers, a rocket booster will hit the lunar surface on March 4 after spending nearly eight years tumbling through space. It will be the first time a manmade object has crashed...
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter made history in April 2021 when it became the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet. With Mars’ atmosphere much thinner than Earth’s, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) weren’t certain if they could build a machine capable of obtaining lift on the red planet, let alone creating one able to fly reliably. But with its long, fast-spinning blades, Ingenuity has exceeded expectations, flying over long distances during multiple flights.
Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
Science instruments and other hardware for the spacecraft will come together in the mission’s final phase before a launch to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa in 2024. When it’s fully assembled, NASA’s Europa Clipper will be as large as an SUV with solar arrays long enough to span a basketball court – all the better to help power the spacecraft during its journey to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. And just about every detail of the spacecraft will have been hand-crafted.
When NASA rolls its Artemis 1 moon mission out to the launch pad today (March 17), most eyes will be on the giant rocket gearing up for its first-ever flight. But the machine carrying it deserves some attention, too, for it's a marvel in its own right. On Artemis 1,...
The Ingenuity helicopter was originally designed to conduct the first controlled flight on another planet and then fly a further four times before retiring. The helicopter has now just completed its 21st flight, and is on the verge of completing a whole year of operations on Mars. What's more, NASA announced this week that it has extended the Martian helicopter's operations through September.
The Ingenuity helicopter's Red Planet flight tally is up to 21. The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) NASA chopper just aced another Mars sortie, agency officials announced today (March 11). "#MarsHelicopter can’t be stopped! Ingenuity successfully completed its 21st flight on the Red Planet. The small rotorcraft traveled 370 meters [1,214 feet]...
SLS, you are looking fine. This is a big week for NASA's Artemis moon program. The jumbo-sized Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft capsule are scheduled to roll out to the launchpad for testing ahead of the Artemis I around-the-moon mission. SLS is all dressed up with a vintage-inspired paint job.
You'd be hard pressed to have seen much about it on the news the last few days, or even few weeks, but this morning around 5:30 AM mountain time, a massive, defective rocket that's been hurling through space for the last eight or so years has collided with the dark side of the moon at just over 5,700 miles per hour.
In honor of International Women’s Day, TODAY shines a light on Laura Poliah, Sharon Cobb, Stephanie Wilson and Charlie Blackwell Thompson, four women who are helping lead NASA’s effort to put people back on the moon with the Artemis Mission. “There have always been strong women that have inspired me as I've gone through my career, but it’s wonderful to see how many more there are today than when I started at NASA,” Cobb says.March 8, 2022.
Comments / 0