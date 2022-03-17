ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Artemis-1 heads to launchpad in 'iconic moment' for NASA's new moon rocket

fox35orlando.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA began the process of rolling out the Space Launch System...

www.fox35orlando.com

CNET

A Dead Rocket Crashed Into the Moon Today, and Scientists Are Thrilled

A hunk of space junk came to an explosive end on Friday when it collided with the moon, and astronomers are excited to view the fallout. An old rocket booster once thought to be the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9, but now believed to be from the Chinese Chang'e 5-T1 mission (although China denies this), slammed into the moon's far side at over 5,000 miles per hour around 4:25 a.m. PT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Why NASA's new 'Mega Moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It is being prepped for a rollout towards the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis I mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

WATCH LIVE: NASA prepares for rollout of Artemis moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA is preparing to roll out its Space Launch System rocket this week for a critical test of its engine. The space agency is planning to roll out the rocket for the first time at 6 p.m. Thursday to run integrated testing on it and the Orion capsule at the Kennedy Space Center. The rocket is for NASA’s Artemis I mission, the first SLS uncrewed launch around the moon.
ORLANDO, FL
Digital Trends

NASA has wonderful news for its plucky Mars helicopter

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter made history in April 2021 when it became the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet. With Mars’ atmosphere much thinner than Earth’s, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) weren’t certain if they could build a machine capable of obtaining lift on the red planet, let alone creating one able to fly reliably. But with its long, fast-spinning blades, Ingenuity has exceeded expectations, flying over long distances during multiple flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Begins Assembly of Europa Clipper Spacecraft – Will Search for Alien Life on Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa

Science instruments and other hardware for the spacecraft will come together in the mission’s final phase before a launch to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa in 2024. When it’s fully assembled, NASA’s Europa Clipper will be as large as an SUV with solar arrays long enough to span a basketball court – all the better to help power the spacecraft during its journey to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. And just about every detail of the spacecraft will have been hand-crafted.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA extends its Ingenuity helicopter mission to scout an ancient delta on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter was originally designed to conduct the first controlled flight on another planet and then fly a further four times before retiring. The helicopter has now just completed its 21st flight, and is on the verge of completing a whole year of operations on Mars. What's more, NASA announced this week that it has extended the Martian helicopter's operations through September.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Mars helicopter Ingenuity aces 21st Red Planet flight

The Ingenuity helicopter's Red Planet flight tally is up to 21. The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) NASA chopper just aced another Mars sortie, agency officials announced today (March 11). "#MarsHelicopter can’t be stopped! Ingenuity successfully completed its 21st flight on the Red Planet. The small rotorcraft traveled 370 meters [1,214 feet]...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA Slaps Vintage Worm Logo on Next-Gen SLS Mega Moon Rocket

SLS, you are looking fine. This is a big week for NASA's Artemis moon program. The jumbo-sized Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft capsule are scheduled to roll out to the launchpad for testing ahead of the Artemis I around-the-moon mission. SLS is all dressed up with a vintage-inspired paint job.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TODAY.com

Meet the women behind NASA’s Artemis Mission to the moon

In honor of International Women’s Day, TODAY shines a light on Laura Poliah, Sharon Cobb, Stephanie Wilson and Charlie Blackwell Thompson, four women who are helping lead NASA’s effort to put people back on the moon with the Artemis Mission. “There have always been strong women that have inspired me as I've gone through my career, but it’s wonderful to see how many more there are today than when I started at NASA,” Cobb says.March 8, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

