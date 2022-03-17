Artemis-1 heads to launchpad in 'iconic moment' for NASA's new moon rocket

Science instruments and other hardware for the spacecraft will come together in the mission’s final phase before a launch to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa in 2024. When it’s fully assembled, NASA’s Europa Clipper will be as large as an SUV with solar arrays long enough to span a basketball court – all the better to help power the spacecraft during its journey to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. And just about every detail of the spacecraft will have been hand-crafted.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO