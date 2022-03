There are a few crossovers to choose from when it comes to electric vehicles for 2022. Some are priced in the luxury electric SUV range, while others, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, are geared toward performance and are not necessarily a daily driver. The two models we feel you should keep an eye on are the Volkswagen ID.4, as well as the Kia EV6. How do these two EVs compare with each other, and which one is the right choice? First, let’s look at the one problem they have in common.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO