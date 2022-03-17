ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Families brace for potential end of universal free school meals

Families are worried about the possible end of universal free school meals.

The program launched in March 2020 during the pandemic and became a staple for families, but it’s set to expire in June.

On March 10, the Senate did not include the program in its passage of the $1.5 trillion spending bill. Now, the USDA estimates 10 million kids could now lose access to free school lunch, including thousands right here in Southwest Florida.

David Brown is the co-founder of Family Initiative. He dedicates his time to serving families in Southwest Florida. Brown said with rising costs, there couldn’t be a worse time to pull the plug on this program.

“Now more than ever this is essential for our kids. It’s an investment in our future,” Brown said.

State House Representative Anna Eskamani is hoping lawmakers will reconsider.

“This is the time to continue ensuring every child has a free meal at school versus pulling that program back,” said Eskamani.

Locally, the Lee County School District will not be impacted by this funding. A spokesperson said students will continue getting free lunches through the Community Eligibility Provision program.

Collier County Public Schools issued a statement regarding the potential end to free school meals.

“The waivers with which we’ve been operating under will expire on June 30, 2022. We are currently looking into other options that best suit Collier County Public Schools and will have information after June 30th.”

Collier County Public Schools

Advocates of the program hope it’s not too late.

“If this is not accessible to families, we will all feel the consequences of this,” said Brown.

