Dodgers ready to see newcomer Freeman in 'ridiculous' lineup

By NORM FRAUENHEIM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used to imagine what what it might be like to have Freddie Freeman on his side. He doesn’t have to wonder anymore. All the speculation about Freeman joining the Dodgers went from rumor to real when the...

Freddie Freeman reports to LA Dodgers spring training

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Freddie Freeman has joined the Dodgers for his first workout since agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract to join Los Angeles’ powerhouse roster. Freeman arrived at the Dodgers’ Camelback Ranch training complex in a suit and tie, but he quickly got into Dodger Blue for the first showcase of his famously consistent swing in the batting cages. The Dodgers paid top dollar to get the 32-year-old Freeman after his impressive career with the Atlanta Braves, including the 2020 NL MVP award and the 2021 World Series title. The five-time All-Star first baseman is expected to be an immediate staple at the heart of the Dodgers’ batting order and at first base as they seek their second championship in three seasons.
Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
