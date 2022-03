Click here to read the full article. Jane Campion fought through tears last night accepting the Best Director award for The Power Of The Dog at the New York Film Critics Circle ceremony last night after a moving intro from Martin Scorsese. He first met Campion in 1990 at the Venice premiere An Angel At My Table “and my admiration has only increased over the years. I wish she would make more pictures, but every one that you do get to make really counts,” he said. “It’s a precious thing to have an artistic voice as powerful as Jane’s developing over...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO