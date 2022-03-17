ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalie Martinez Joins Apple TV+ Series ‘Bad Monkey’ In Recasting

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: Just days after she became available following the cancellation of NBC’s Ordinary Joe , Natalie Martinez has been tapped as a series regular opposite Vince Vaughn in the Apple TV+ drama series Bad Monkey , written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Martinez replaces Ana Villafañe, who had originally been cast in the role.

Recastings are unfortunate but inevitable part of the business that could occur for various of reasons. In this case, I hear the character had been written older than Villafañe’s age, leading to the decision to replace her.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular 2013 novel, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a onetime detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.

Martinez plays Rosa, a Miami medical examiner who is starting to realize she may not be cut out for her job, so is happy to ditch work and help Yancy try to figure out the story of the severed arm he brings into her lab.

In addition to Vaughn, Martinez joins Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner, Rob Delaney and Arturo Luis Soria in the cast. Alex Moffat guest stars.

Lawrence exec produces through his Doozer Productions alongside Matt Tarses and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold. Marcos Siega directs the first episode and serves as executive producer. Doozer’s Liza Katzer serves as co-executive producer. Warner Bros Television is the studio.

Martinez starred as Amy Kindelán opposite James Wolk in Ordinary Joe. She previously starred in the series Kingdom , The Crossing, Under the Dome and Secrets and Lies. Martinez is repped by Atlas Artists, WME and attorney Jason Hendler.

Villafañe also recently departed NBC comedy Night Court after the pilot in a recasting.

Deadline

Revered Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed In Russian Rocket Attack

Click here to read the full article. Revered Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to the Young Theater where she was part of the troupe. She was reportedly 67. Shvets worked in theater and film for decades and her efforts garnered one of Ukraine’s highest honors, the title of which roughly translates as “Honored Artist of Ukraine” — it is also sometimes inartfully expressed in English as “Well-Deserved Artist.” Whatever the case, the honor is only bestowed upon those among the country’s most accomplished performing artists. In its announcement,...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale. Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports. Sullivan’s character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha’s loving-but-controlling mother — don’t approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * The CW’s Supernatural prequel pilot The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Madeline Wise & Inga Schlingmann Join CBS’ Mother-Son Legal Drama Pilot; Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro Set As Showrunners

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Madeline Wise (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and newcomer Inga Schlingmann are set as series regulars opposite Geena Davis and Skylar Astin in CBS’ mother-and-son legal drama pilot from writer/executive producer Scott Prendergast and executive producer Phil McGraw. Additionally, Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro (Charmed) have joined as showrunners and executive producers. The untitled drama follows Todd (Astin), a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family. Despite their opposing personalities, he agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, Joan (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Immigrant’: Juliette Lewis Joins Hulu Limited Series

Click here to read the full article. Juliette Lewis has been tapped for a key role opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett in the Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Lewis will play the series regular role of Denise. Straight-talking, no-nonsense Denise goes from Chippendales groupie to loyal right-hand consigliere to its choreographer, Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett). She...
MOVIES
