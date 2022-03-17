ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Lawmakers revive anti-vax, pro-Ivermectin measure in Kansas

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5ozz_0eiVmpn900

The Kansas Senate health committee approved a bill that would allow parents to get a no-questions-asked religious exemption from requirements to vaccinate their children against more than a dozen diseases, including measles, whopping cough, polio and chickenpox.

The measure also limits pharmacists’ ability to refuse to fill prescriptions for drugs such as Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatments.

Backers say the measure protects religious freedom and patient choice. Critics say it harms public health.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Vax#Kansas Senate#Drugs
WebMD

Wastewater Data Indicates U.S. COVID Cases May Rise Again

Mar. 15, 2022 -- COVID-19 cases may surge again in the United States if wastewater testing proves to be a reliable predictor. ABC News reported that 37% of wastewater sites monitored by the CDC from Feb. 24-March 10 have seen an increase of 100% or more in COVID-19 viral levels found in the wastewater. About 30% of those sites showed an increase of 1,000% or more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
JC Post

Lawmakers urge Skywest to continue service to Kansas airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall and U.S. Representative Tracey Mann on Thursday urged U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to require SkyWest to continue its contracted level of service to four Kansas airports until a new carrier can be secured, according to a media release from Moran's office.
KANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

U.S. government agencies start dropping mask requirements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Defense and Justice departments are no longer requiring masks be worn indoors at Washington-area facilities, they said on Wednesday, following the latest COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other agencies are expected to follow suit this week. The change affects about 20,000...
U.S. POLITICS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy