Lawmakers revive anti-vax, pro-Ivermectin measure in Kansas

The Kansas Senate health committee approved a bill that would allow parents to get a no-questions-asked religious exemption from requirements to vaccinate their children against more than a dozen diseases, including measles, whopping cough, polio and chickenpox.

The measure also limits pharmacists’ ability to refuse to fill prescriptions for drugs such as Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatments.

Backers say the measure protects religious freedom and patient choice. Critics say it harms public health.